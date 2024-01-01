WebCatalog

iAdvize

iAdvize

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: iadvize.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk iAdvize di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).

Kategori:

Business
Perangkat Lunak Asisten Virtual Cerdas

Situs web: iadvize.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan iAdvize. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Pixlee TurnTo

Pixlee TurnTo

pixlee.com

Moveo.AI

Moveo.AI

moveo.ai

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Verloop.io

Verloop.io

verloop.io

Cuber

Cuber

cuber.ai

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Recart

Recart

recart.com

Gleen AI

Gleen AI

gleen.ai

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.