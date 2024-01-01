WebCatalog

Horizon is a market validation software that helps businesses test their product ideas before starting development. Horizon fully integrates landing pages and ad campaigns and analyzes all data to evaluate the actual customer demand and behaviour of your product. Horizon also offers strategy and design support to optimize testing results. Horizon was founded in 2021 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs who saw the need for a better way to validate product ideas. Horizon's SaaS tool benefits customers of all sizes across various industries, such as e-commerce, innovation labs, FMCG and CPG enterprises, and more. Horizon's mission is to help businesses innovate faster and smarter by validating their ideas with real consumers. With Horizon, businesses can save time and money on product development and gain valuable insights into their target market. Horizon enables businesses to conduct concept testing using unbiased data, measure true purchase intent and customer satisfaction, uncover real-life customer insights and feedback, compare different product variations and features, test on brand without legal or data privacy issues, and access a global pool of potential customers.

