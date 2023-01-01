Poltio
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: poltio.com
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Poltio di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.
Kategori:
Situs web: poltio.com
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Poltio. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.