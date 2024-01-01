GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my password” or “q4 roadmap,” GoSearch works like Google to surface resources based on relevance: internal documents, people, tasks, chat conversations, and more. Generative AI summarizes relevant context and information contained within personal and company resources to deliver a comprehensive answer — including the right people and places in your organization where you can uncover additional knowledge. GoSearch’s built-in conversational assistant, GoAI, transforms your search into an interactive chat that supports follow-ups and returns outputs from both your organization’s connected apps and external knowledge from ChatGPT. Streamline communication and take knowledge management to a new level of efficiency with GoSearch. Learn more at www.gosearch.ai and get your custom demo at www.gosearch.ai/sales.

