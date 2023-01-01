WebCatalog

Keyspider

Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.

