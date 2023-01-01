Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See more at: http://www.explori.com/Content/Features/3/#sthash.boe4LVHA.dpuf

