Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, you’ll have all the tools you need to execute the event you’ve been planning. Plus, we don't charge platform fees! Simplify your event management for you and your team with Eventgroove solutions.

Kategori :

Situs web: eventgroove.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Eventgroove. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.