Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal channels. - All types of messages and data: message text, recognized picture texts, video transcripts, check-ins, stories. - High number of metrics and message attributes, coupled with configurable data-segmentation system, makes it possible to solve a widest range of problems, from reputation control and real-time marketing to in-depth research. - Automatic recognition of mentions sentiment with 85-90% accuracy. Machine-learning algorithms categorize messages, identify media-space trends, aggression, recognize texts in images, etc. - Configurable alert messages via mobile app, Telegram or email. - High level of automation for quick analytics: automated tagging, trend detection, personalized reports, filtration of various kinds of spam and irrelevant messages. - Simple and user-friendly interface makes preparing most complex analytic reports possible in minimal time - Monitoring mentions by geo-tags and check-ins Sources - Social networking sites: VK.com,OK.ru, Instagram,Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. - Blogs, forums, review websites - Telegram channels and public chats - Mass media - 40K sources

Kategori:

Business
Media Monitoring Software

Situs web: brandanalytics.ru

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Brand Analytics. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

