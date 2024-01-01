WebCatalog

Sureshot

Sureshot

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: sureshot.io

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Sureshot di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Activate enables marketers to improve personalization at scale by connecting seamlessly to your stack and dynamically pulling relevant data for campaigns from sources across your organization. - Use data from multiple sources to personalize campaigns - Trigger relevant, timely messages based on data updates - Connect to sources such as CRMs, MAPs, data warehouses, etc. Activate simplifies connecting with customers on multiple channels by centralizing access and seamlessly integrating new channels into your current martech stack. - Increase engagement using channels customers prefer - Optimize campaigns using multi-channel message templates - Connect to channels such as SMS, push, messaging apps, print, display, etc.

Kategori:

Business
Mesin Personalisasi

Situs web: sureshot.io

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Sureshot. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.