WebCatalog

Quick Gun

Quick Gun

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: poki.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Quick Gun ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Quick Gun is a shooting game where practice makes perfect! Armed with a simple handgun, you run across an ever-changing space station. As you do so, target dummies will pop up all around you. It's up to you to be fast enough to shoot these dummies before you run past them. The better the shot, the more points you'll get for shooting the target. Making headshots or crack shots will give you more points than a regular shot. Every dummy you shoot will also give you more time, so you can keep your run going. With the points you get, you can upgrade your gun! You can make it reload and shoot faster and customise its looks! Prove that you're a real gunslinger with lightning-fast reflexes and get the highest score in Quick Gun!

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Quick Gun, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.