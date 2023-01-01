WebCatalog

Kawaii Fruits 3D

Kawaii Fruits 3D

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: poki.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Kawaii Fruits 3D ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Kawaii Fruits 3D is a watermelon game in the very popular Suika genre. It's a merge puzzle game where you can merge different balls dropping unexpectedly! The game features various themes for the balls, ranging from cute fruits to ornament balls. Release those balls strategically so they can merge into bigger ones. Reach the goal to advance to the next level. The game saves your levels and progress, so you can always pick up where you left off. How many levels can you conquer?

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Kawaii Fruits 3D, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.