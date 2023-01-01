Circus Contest
אתר: poki.com
Circus Contest is a merge puzzle game in the ever-popular Suika genre, offering the classic watermelon game in different modes! Do you prefer the Classic mode where you create larger balls by merging identical ones? Or challenge yourself with Gravity mode, where balls float weightlessly, requiring strategic merging to keep the game going! Opt for Bounce mode and watch your balls bounce around. For more excitement, try Battle mode where the glass height constantly decreases. Think the glass is too wide? Go for the 2 Parts mode where the glass is divided into two parts! What's your favorite mode?
