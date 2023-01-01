ColorUp is a skill game that challenges you to climb as high as you can! Jump onto various colorful platforms to ascend, but wait! Once the countdown is over, only one color platform will remain. Make sure that you get to the right color platform on time. Use hot air balloons to propel yourself higher. Along the climb, remember to gather different helpful powerups. You can choose to save your progress at checkpoints or take on the challenge of a single uninterrupted run! Let’s play with our friends to compete for the highest climb!

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל ColorUp, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.