אלטרנטיבות - Yespo
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo היא פלטפורמת שיווק בדוא"ל שנוצרה עבור עסקים מקוונים - הכוללת אוטומציה עוצמתית של שיווק בדוא"ל ו-SMS.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely היא חברה אמריקאית שמייצרת תוכנות אספקה וניסויים מתקדמת עבור חברות אחרות. טכנולוגיית פלטפורמת Optimizely מספקת בדיקות A/B וכלי בדיקה מרובי משתנים, התאמה אישית של אתרים ויכולות החלפת תכונות. המטה של החברה נמצא בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה עם משרדים באמסטרדם, הולנד, קלן, גרמניה, לונדון, בריטנ...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. היא חברת טכנולוגיה אמריקאית שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה, המייצרת תוכנה לחיפוש, ניטור וניתוח נתונים שנוצרו באמצעות מכונה באמצעות ממשק בסגנון אינטרנט. נתוני זמן במאגר הניתן לחיפוש שממנו הוא יכול להפיק גרפים, דוחות, התראות, לוחות מחוונים והמחשות. Splunk הופך את נתוני המכונה לנגישים בארגו...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. מציעה פתרונות ממשק תכנות יישומים. החברה אוספת, מנקה ושולטת בנתוני לקוחות באמצעות מגזר, וכן מספקת שירותי אינטגרציה של נתונים, ממשל וניהול קהלים. Segment.Io משרת לקוחות במדינת קליפורניה.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
פלטפורמת שיתוף פעולה רבת עוצמה עבור צוותים לאסוף, לארגן ולהבין את הנתונים שלהם. עבור מרעיון לביצוע תוך דקות ללא קוד!
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat היא פלטפורמה יפה, גמישה ועוצמתית להצלחת לקוחות. לקוח 360, ציוני בריאות, ספרי משחק, פורטלי לקוחות ועוד.
Customer.io
customer.io
הפעל אימייל, דחיפה, SMS, webhooks ועוד עם Customer.io. השג שליטה על נתוני התנהגות כדי להתאים אישית את התקשורת עם הלקוחות ולעודד מעורבות. התחל בחינם.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
נתח את מסע הלקוח בין אתרים ואפליקציות. חבילת אנליטיקה עם התמקדות בפרטיות משתמש ואבטחת נתונים - האלטרנטיבה המושלמת לגוגל אנליטיקס.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
ה-CDXP היחיד ללא קוד, מונע בינה מלאכותית עם ערוצי ביצוע שיווקי היפר-פרסונליים בנויים ומשולבים באופן מקורי.
Contlo
contlo.com
תגיד שלום לשיווק גנרטיבי אוטונומי. Contlo היא פלטפורמת שיווק מהדור הבא, שנבנתה על בסיס העולם הראשון של AI. מופעל על ידי מודל AI של המותג שלך וסוכני AI אוטונומיים.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות שעוזרת לך לרכז את נתוני הלקוחות, לקבל תצוגה ברורה של בריאות הלקוח ולהרחיב חוויות שמניעות שימור וצמיחה.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) Data Science המספקת פלטפורמת נתונים של לקוחות B2B. מוצרי החברה מאחדים מספר מקורות נתונים, מקורות צד 1 ו-3 ממדיה חברתית, מסדי נתונים של אנשי קשר ומערכות ניהול קשרי לקוחות ופלטפורמות Marketing Automation.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium היא חברה אמריקאית שבסיסה בארה"ב, שנוסדה בשנת 2008 בסן דייגו, קליפורניה, ומוכרת ניהול תגים ארגוניים, רכזת API, פלטפורמת נתוני לקוחות עם למידת מכונה ומוצרי ניהול נתונים.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak מספקת תוצאות. פלטפורמת השיווק הדיגיטלי המשולבת היחידה שאמינה על ידי יותר מ-1,000 קמעונאים ומותגים מובילים עבור דואר אלקטרוני, שיווק הודעות טקסט, פתרון זהות, טריגרים התנהגותיים ותזמור חוצה ערוצים.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
תפסיק לבנות את פאנל הניהול שלך, יש לנו אחד בשבילך קבלת פאנל ניהול לא חייבת להיות גוזלת זמן. במקום לבנות אותו, Forest Admin יוצר פאנל ניהול על גבי הנתונים שלך תוך שניות.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia היא חברת תוכנה כשירות שנוסדה על ידי דריס Buytaert וג'יי בטסון כדי לספק מוצרים, שירותים ותמיכה טכנית לארגונים עבור פלטפורמת ניהול התוכן האינטרנטי בקוד פתוח Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
ראה כיצד פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one של dotdigital מאפשרת לך ליצור אוטומציות שיווקיות כדי להפעיל את אנשי הקשר שלך בדוא"ל, SMS, הודעות חברתיות, הודעות דחיפה ודפי נחיתה.
Totango
totango.com
Totango היא תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות המסייעת לארגונים להגדיל את ההכנסות, להפחית את הנטישה תוך התמקדות במסע הלקוחות של SaaS. חווה את טוטנגו בחינם.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
מחסן הנתונים שלך הוא מקור האמת שלך לנתוני לקוחות. Hightouch מסנכרן את הנתונים האלה לכלים שהצוותים העסקיים שלך מסתמכים עליהם.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
פלטפורמת החוויה הדיגיטלית שנבנתה למסחר. פתרונות Bloomreach משלבים את העוצמה של נתוני לקוחות ומוצר מאוחדים עם המהירות והקנה מידה של AI והחלטות חזויות, כך שתוכל לספק חוויות קסומות הממירות בכל ערוץ ובכל מסע.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
השקת קמפיינים שיווקיים בערוצי כל על פני אינטרנט, נייד, דואר אלקטרוני ו-SMS. השתמש בהודעות דחיפה ובהודעות בתוך האפליקציה בקלות. Plumb5 היא פלטפורמת Customer Engagement בזמן אמת המסייעת למשווקים לשמור על מעורבות המשתמשים ולזכות בחזרה במשתמשים באמצעות אסטרטגיות שיווק חכמות. AI איפשר אוטומציה של שיווק
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI הוא הדור הבא של CDP (פלטפורמת נתוני לקוחות) שמנקה, מנתח ומאחד את כל הנתונים המפוצלים שלך ללוח מחוונים יחיד וקל לשימוש בזמן אמת.
Insider
useinsider.com
פלטפורמה אחת לחוויית לקוח מותאמות אישית חוצת ערוצים. Insider מחבר נתונים בין ערוצים, חוזה התנהגות עתידית עם AI, ומותאם חוויות מפלטפורמה אחת עם הזמן המהיר ביותר לערך.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
שינוי נתונים, דיווח ושיתוף פעולה המניעים יעילות, פעולה ואחריות.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data עוזר לארגונים להשתמש בכל נתוני הלקוחות שלהם כדי לשפר את ביצועי מסע הפרסום, להשיג יעילות תפעולית ולהניב ערך עסקי עם חוויות לקוחות מחוברות. Customer Data Cloud, חבילת פתרונות פלטפורמת נתוני הלקוחות שלנו, משלבת נתוני לקוחות, מחברת זהויות בפרופילי לקוחות מאוחדים, מיישמת פרטיות, ועושה תובנו...
Arena
arena.im
Arena מפתחת את הדור הבא של כלי מעורבות חי המופעלים על ידי נתוני צד ראשון, כדי לבנות קהלים מהימנים, חיים בכל מקום. הפתרונות שלנו - צ'אט חי, בלוג חי, פרסונות זירה) ממנפים את התכונות הפופולריות ביותר מהמדיה החברתית כדי ליצור במהירות מעורבות עמוקה בכל פלטפורמה שאתה מנהל. למעלה מ-20,000 לקוחות סומכים על ...
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise מלבה את המהפכה ב-RevOps. Openprise עושה אוטומציה של תהליכי RevOps קריטיים כדי לפרק ממגורות ולהתאים את אנשי המכירות והשיווק והטכנולוגיות שלהם כדי לספק צמיחה נפיצה. Openprise היא פלטפורמה אחת ללא קוד המאפשרת לך לפשט את מחסנית ה-RevTech שלך, להגיב מהר יותר לשינויים בשוק שלך ולהגדיל את הפעולות...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer היא פלטפורמת יצירת לידים וניקוד לידים עבור צוותי מכירות B2B קטנים עד גדולים. LeadBoxer מספקת לצוותי מכירות בכל גודל תובנות חשובות לגבי מה הלקוחות הפוטנציאליים שלהם מתעניינים עוד לפני שהם מגיעים. התוכנה יוצרת אוטומטית פרופילי מבקרים עבור מבקרים באתר, לוכדת נתונים על ההתנהגות והאינטראקציות ה...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage היא מערכת הפעלה מלאה של Retention המפשטת את מעורבות הלקוחות עבור יותר מ-800 מותגים ברחבי העולם. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת לעסקים לבנות קשרים מותאמים אישית ומשמעותיים עם המשתמשים שלהם בערוצים דיגיטליים שונים. עם חבילת הכלים והפתרונות המקיפה שלה, WebEngage מעצימה לעסקים להבין, לעסוק ולשמר לקוחות ביעי...
WayMore
waymore.io
עשה יותר, הרווח זמן והגיע לתוצאות טובות יותר. התחבר ללקוחות שלך. שמור על בטיחות הלקוחות שלך. הגדל את העסק שלך. גלה את WayMore!
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
פלטפורמת Customer Engagement & Experience של Netcore Cloud (שנודעה בעבר בשם Netcore Smartech) היא פלטפורמת צמיחה אחת המאפשרת למשווקים, צמיחה ומנהלי מוצר להניע שיחות עוצמתיות עם לקוחות על פני מספר נקודות מגע. מגובה בכוח של AI/ML, Netcore Cloud מאפשר למותגי אתרים ואפליקציות לנייד לתדלק את הצמיחה בכל ה...
Lexer
lexer.io
פלטפורמת Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) משמשת כמרכז ה-all-in-one שלך לשיווק, מכירות ושירות לקוחות מונעי תובנות. עם תצוגת לקוח יחיד מועשרת, המתוחזקת בזמן אמת ונגישה בכל הפלטפורמות, אתה יכול באמת להבין ולערוך לקוחות כדי להניע צמיחה רווחית. שירותי ההטמעה, ההטמעה והייעוץ האסטרטגי ש...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות חדשנית המתמחה בהפעלת מבקרים, מעורבות לקוחות וחבילת Aanalytics המתקדמת ביותר. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת למותגי B2C לבצע אוטומציה, להתאים אישית ולנהל באופן מלא את מחזור חיי הלקוחות שלהם, תוך יישום החזון השאפתני ביותר ומניע צמיחה. עם מחויבות להטמעה מהירה (חי תוך 45 ימים!) ול...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, חטיבה של NextRoll, מציעה לחברות B2B שאפתניות בכל גודל פלטפורמה מבוססת חשבונות כדי ליישר קו בין צוותי השיווק והמכירות שלהן ולהגדיל את ההכנסות בביטחון. פלטפורמת RollWorks, המופעלת על ידי למידת מכונה ובסיס נתונים נרחב של חשבונות, עוזרת לך לזהות את חשבונות היעד שלך, להפעיל אותם עם מודעות דיגי...
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox עוזרת לצוותי שיווק בצמיחה להגדיל הכנסות בכל תנועות GTM, כלומר. רכישה, מכירה צולבת ומכירה נוספת. לפלטפורמה 4 אבני בניין: 1. מנוע CDP רב עוצמה להטמיע, לנקות, לארגן, להמחיש ולנתח נתונים על פני נקודות מגע של לקוחות. 2. ניקוד 6-D מונע בינה מלאכותית קבע את שלבי המסע ותעדף חשבונות מפתח. 3. תובנות...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
כמוביל B2B אסטרטגי, אתה צריך להיות עם האגודל על הדופק של השוק. אבל עם כל הכלים שהצוותים שלך משתמשים בהם, קשה לחבר את הנקודות ולהבין אם המסר שלך מהדהד עם הקהל הנכון בזמן המושלם. פלטפורמת CalibreMind מארגנת ומבינה את הנתונים שלך כך שהתובנות שלך יהיו ברורות יותר. בטח, אנחנו עושים ייחוס, ניקוד מעורבות, ...
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter היא פלטפורמת CS והכנסות מתקדמת הבנויה על מודל נתונים ומנוע תובנות ייחודיים כדי להטעין את הצלחת הלקוחות, ניהול החשבונות וצוותי ההכנסות ברחבי העולם. RevSetter פותח את היעילות של הצוותים העומדים לנגד עיני ההכנסות שלך - החל מהטמעה יעילה וזמן-עד-ערך מהיר, הוא ניתן להתאמה אישית מלאה עבור ICs, מנ...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
שיווק B2B מחובר לצינור ולהכנסות Dreamdata מחלץ, מנקה ומפשט באופן אוטומטי את נתוני היציאה לשוק של B2B כדי לספק שקיפות מלאה לגבי מה שמניע את ההכנסה שלך.