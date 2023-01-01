WebCatalog

Yapsody

Yapsody

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: yapsody.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Yapsody ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.

קטגוריות:

Entertainment
Box Office Software

אתר: yapsody.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Yapsody, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

Hytix

Hytix

hytix.com

Cooltix

Cooltix

cooltix.hu

Bookitbee

Bookitbee

bookitbee.com

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

Eventix

Eventix

eventix.io

Showpass

Showpass

showpass.com

Tessitura

Tessitura

tessitura.com

SimpleTix

SimpleTix

simpletix.com

Afton Tickets

Afton Tickets

aftontickets.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.