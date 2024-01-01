אלטרנטיבות - Wellable

WebCatalog

Sendoso, פלטפורמת השליחה המובילה, עוזרת לחברות להתבלט בכך שהיא נותנת להן דרכים חדשות ליצירת קשר עם לקוחות לאורך המסע של הקונה.

שלח תשלומים דיגיטליים בינלאומיים בקנה מידה. משלוח מיידי, מימוש ללא תסכולים, מאות אפשרויות תגמול. קנה, שלח, עקוב, נהל ומותג את התשלומים שלך בפלטפורמה הקלה לשימוש שלנו.

Snappy היא פלטפורמת מתנות ארגונית הכל באחד, המשתמשת בכוחם של ניסיון ותענוג כדי לחבר בין אנשים ברחבי העולם.

Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...

Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...

Stadium הופך את המתנות, התגמולים והסוואג לקבוצות גלובליות לפשוטות ואישיות, לא משנה קנה המידה או המרחק. אנו מאפשרים לנמענים שלך בכל רחבי העולם לבחור מה שהם רוצים ולאן לשלוח אותו, מונעים ניחושים וממקסמים את ההשפעה של כל החלפה. בין אם אתה מודה ללקוחות ובין אם אתה מצטרף לעובדים, Stadium היא פלטפורמת הכל...

תשתית תגמולים, תמריצים, הטבות ותשלומים לעסקים. אלפי עסקים מכל הגדלים, מסטארט-אפים ועד ארגונים גדולים, משתמשים במטבע העסקי של Xoxoday כדי לשלוח תגמולים, הטבות, תמריצים ותשלומים.

