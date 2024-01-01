אלטרנטיבות - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
ה-AI החזק של Pictory מאפשר לך ליצור ולערוך סרטונים באיכות מקצועית תוך שימוש בטקסט, ללא צורך במיומנויות טכניות או תוכנה להורדה.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl מאפשרת לעסקים קטנים ליצור סרטוני אנימציה בעלי מראה מקצועי, קולאז'ים, מצגות ופוסטים סטטיים בשכבות בתוך דקות, כמו גם לתזמן או לפרסם באופן מיידי בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, לינקדאין, טוויטר ויוטיוב. הכל עם יישומי דפדפן ניידים ושולחניים פשוטים לשימוש.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-צור ושתף סרטונים, קרוסלות, פוסטים של תמונה בודדת בשפת המותג שלך.
Submagic
submagic.co
הרם את הסרטונים שלך עם כתוביות מבוססות בינה מלאכותית 🚀 כתוביות ללא מאמץ עם אימוג'ים מושלמים ומילות מפתח מודגשות בצורה חכמה, והכל נוצר על ידי AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
תוספים להזנת מדיה חברתית להתאמה אישית מלאה עבור וורדפרס. הצג את העדכונים שלך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טוויטר ויוטיוב - מהימנים על ידי 1.3 מיליון משתמשים.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...