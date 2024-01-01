WebCatalog

UXReality

UXReality

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: uxreality.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של UXReality ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

UXReality is an inclusive AI-powered app for creating your own universe of user behavior data. It has all mobile behavior tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click flows recordings with webcam Eye Tracking, Emotion Measurement, and Surveys.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת מחקר משתמשים

אתר: uxreality.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל UXReality, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

UXCam

UXCam

uxcam.com

Capturly

Capturly

capturly.com

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Instabug

Instabug

instabug.com

MetaVoice

MetaVoice

themetavoice.xyz

Essense

Essense

essense.io

Enablex

Enablex

enablex.io

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

RealEye

RealEye

realeye.io

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

sessionrewind.com

methinks

methinks

methinks.io

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.