אלטרנטיבות - UTM.io

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Bitly הוא שירות לקיצור כתובת URL ופלטפורמה לניהול קישורים. החברה Bitly, Inc., הוקמה בשנת 2008. היא בבעלות פרטית ובסיסה בניו יורק. Bitly מקצר 600 מיליון קישורים בחודש, לשימוש ברשתות חברתיות, SMS ודוא"ל. Bitly מרוויח כסף על ידי חיוב עבור גישה לנתונים מצטברים שנוצרו כתוצאה מאנשים רבים שמשתמשים בכתובות ...

TinyURL

TinyURL

tinyurl.com

TinyURL.com הוא מקצר כתובות ה-URL המקורי שמקצר את הקישורים המסורבלים שלך לכתובות URL ניתנות לניהול ושימושיות יותר.

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

ניהול קישורים ארגוניים. מתן שיתוף פעולה, תאימות ויצירתיות לצוותים גלובליים כדי לשפר כל מעורבות, להגן על הנתונים שלך וליצור ביטחון בכל קליק.

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

מקצר כתובות אתרים עם דומיינים מותאמים אישית. קצר, מיתג ועקוב אחר כתובות אתרים עם פלטפורמת ניהול הקישורים המובילה בתעשייה. חפשי לנסות. API, כתובת URL קצרה, דומיינים מותאמים אישית.

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

Sniply הוא מקצר הקישורים היחיד שמניע המרה. הצג את המסר שלך בכל מקום על ידי הטמעת קריאות לפעולה בקלות בכל דף שאתה משתף. המר את העוקבים שלך למשתמשים ולקוחות בחינם.

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

PixelMe הוא מקצר כתובות אתרים הכולל מיקוד מחדש של פיקסלים בכל קישור שאתה משתף. צור קישורים ממותגים רבי עוצמה וקבל עד 34% יותר קליקים.

Dub

Dub

dub.co

קוד פתוח Bitly Alternative. Dub הוא מקצר קישורים בקוד פתוח עם ניתוח מובנה ודומיינים מותאמים אישית בחינם.

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

חווה שליטה מלאה על הקישורים הקצרים שלך פלטפורמת מקצר ה-URL המלאה, ניהול קישורים, ניתוח קישורים, קישורים עמוקים, מחולל קודי QR ו-Link in Bio. קצר, מיתג, נהל, עקוב ושתף את הקישורים שלך ללא מאמץ.

GoLinks

GoLinks

golinks.io

קישורי go אינטואיטיביים, מאובטחים, משותפים על ידי צוותים. GoLinks® משפר את הפרודוקטיביות על ידי סיוע לצוותים למצוא ולשתף מידע במהירות עם קישורים קצרים בלתי נשכחים הנקראים go/links.

Upslash

Upslash

upslash.io

עזור לצוותים למצוא ולשתף מידע במהירות עם קישורים קצרים שקל לזכור הנקראים go links.

T.LY

T.LY

t.ly

T.LY הוא שירות מקצר הקישורים הקצר ביותר בעולם למעקב, מיתוג ושיתוף של כתובות URL קצרות.

RetargetKit

RetargetKit

retargetkit.com

עקוב אחר הקליקים ושיעורי ההמרה שלך, אסוף הלידים שלך, צור דפי אינטרנט עבור מוצרי השותפים שלך בפלטפורמת הכל-באחד תוך כמה קליקים.

lc.cx

lc.cx

lc.cx

Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...

Cutmy

Cutmy

cutmy.link

Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...

Socxly

Socxly

socxo.com

A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...

Delivr

Delivr

delivr.com

Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...

LinkMngr

LinkMngr

linkmngr.com

LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...

Shylnk

Shylnk

shylnk.com

URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.

Lnnkin

Lnnkin

lnnkin.com

Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...

Shorten.REST

Shorten.REST

shorten.rest

A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...

JotURL

JotURL

joturl.com

10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...

Terminus.app

Terminus.app

terminusapp.com

Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...

Jelly URL

Jelly URL

jellyurl.com

Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...

Tiny.ie

Tiny.ie

tiny.ie

Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...

Bitly.Pk

Bitly.Pk

bitly.pk

Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk

Replug

Replug

replug.io

קצר, עקוב ובצע אופטימיזציה של הקישורים שלך עם קריאה לפעולה קליטת, פיקסלים מיקוד מחדש, קישורים ממותגים וניתוח רב עוצמה.

T2M URL Shortener

T2M URL Shortener

t2mio.com

T2M URL Shortener הוא פלטפורמת ניהול קישורים הכל-ב-אחד. מקצר כתובת האתר המותאם אישית הטוב ביותר עם דומיין ממותג וממשק API. קישורי יוקרה קצרים מותאמים אישית עם קודי QR וניתוחים ודוחות מתקדמים. אפשרות מופע ייעודי לסוכנויות.

Linkjoy

Linkjoy

linkjoy.io

עם Linkin Bio, מיקוד מחדש של URL ודפים מאוצרים, Linkjoy עוזרת לך הגדל את המודעות למותג, צור יותר לידים ומיקוד מחדש באופן חד פעמי מבקרים.

