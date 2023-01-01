אלטרנטיבות - UserZoom

WebCatalog

UserTesting

usertesting.com

בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.

dscout

dscout.com

פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...

Prolific

prolific.co

איסוף נתונים לפי דרישה בשירות עצמי. פרוליפיק עוזרת לך לגייס משתתפי מחקר באיכות גבוהה כדי לקחת חלק במחקר, בסקר או בניסוי שלך.

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

גייס משתמשים מהקהל שלנו הכולל יותר מ-450,000 צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע בדוקים, או הביאו קהל משלכם ובנו מסד נתונים של משתתפים לכל סוג של מחקר UX.

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Usersnap עוזרת לעסק שלך עם פלטפורמת המשוב הרב-תכליתית שלה לבנות מוצרים ושירותים טובים ומוצלחים יותר בעזרת משוב מלקוחות. אסוף משוב ממשתמשים לאורך מחזור חיי פיתוח המוצר שלך. נסה את זה בחינם.

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Discuss

discuss.io

Discuss.io, שנבנה בקנה מידה של מחקר איכותני עם תובנות מחוללות בינה מלאכותית משנות משחק, הוא ביתם של כלי מחקר השוק האהובים ביותר בעולם.

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.

Lyssna

app.lyssna.com

Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...

PickFu

pickfu.com

Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...

Wynter

wynter.com

Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...

Survicate

survicate.com

תוכנת סקרים ללא מאמץ המאפשרת לך לאסוף משוב מלקוחות בקנה מידה תוך דקות, לא שבועות. כי משוב לקוחות לא אמור להיות כל כך מסובך. Survicate מדורג גבוה עבור הגדרה, התאמה אישית ואינטגרציות ללא מאמץ.

Sprig

sprig.com

Sprig - בעבר UserLeap. מחקר משתמשים בתוך הקשר מהיר ואמין. ודא שמחקר משתמשים מתרחש מוקדם ולעתים קרובות עם המיקרוסקרים הממוקדים של Sprig, שאלות הווידאו ועוד.

