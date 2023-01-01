WebCatalog

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: userevidence.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של UserEvidence ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.

אתר: userevidence.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל UserEvidence, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Sybill

Sybill

sybill.ai

Convictional

Convictional

convictional.com

Confirmit

Confirmit

confirmit.com

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

GoodSeeker

GoodSeeker

goodseeker.com

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

ProdCamp

ProdCamp

prodcamp.com

Automata

Automata

byautomata.io

Proof Pulse

Proof Pulse

useproof.com

DreamPress

DreamPress

dreampress.ai

ComputerWeekly

ComputerWeekly

computerweekly.com

MonetizeNow

MonetizeNow

monetizenow.io

מוצר

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.