AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action. By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements, professional security, continuous improvement, and an easy no-code solution, UNOY enables companies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their workflows. UNOY supports companies in harnessing the benefits of AI, saving costs, and working in a legally secure manner. Automate any business knowledge in our visual Y-Designer using just a few clicks. Get the ultimate amount of flexibility by adding data connectors, forms, and more. No code required!

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת Bot Platforms

אתר: unoy.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל UNOY, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

