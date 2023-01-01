WebCatalog

Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater to different customers; Studio and Embed. Unlayer Studio: A no-code email builder that creates stunning emails in minutes. The user-friendly drag and drop editor and gallery of 1,000+ HTML email templates make designing emails a piece of cake. And the cherry on top? All emails can be smoothly exported to 11 email service providers, featuring Mailchimp, HubSpot, and Campaign Monitor. Unlayer Embed: A low-code email and landing page builder that takes less than 5 minutes to embed in your application. With developer-friendly integration, advanced features, and comprehensive documentation, it can be used in-house or offered to your customers. Our spotlight feature? You can create any tool that you want inside the editor. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, Unlayer is backed by Y-Combinator.

קטגוריות:

Business
Email Template Builder Software

אתר: unlayer.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Unlayer, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת.

