By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketing, surveys, invitations, signup forms and text messages. In addition to our platform, we also offer consulting services to help you create exceptional customer experiences.

