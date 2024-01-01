אלטרנטיבות - Tumblr
Feedly (מסוגנן כ-feedly) הוא אפליקציית אגרגטור חדשות עבור דפדפני אינטרנט ומכשירים ניידים שונים המריצים iOS ואנדרואיד. הוא זמין גם כשירות מבוסס ענן. הוא אוסף עדכוני חדשות ממגוון מקורות מקוונים כדי שהמשתמש יוכל להתאים אישית ולשתף עם אחרים. Feedly שוחרר לראשונה על ידי DevHD בשנת 2008.
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite היא פלטפורמת ניהול מדיה חברתית, שנוצרה על ידי ריאן הולמס בשנת 2008. ממשק המשתמש של המערכת מקבל צורה של לוח מחוונים, ותומך באינטגרציות של רשתות חברתיות עבור טוויטר, פייסבוק, אינסטגרם, לינקדאין ויוטיוב. ל-Hootsuite, שבסיסה בוונקובר, יש קרוב ל-1,000 אנשי צוות ב-13 מקומות, כולל טורונטו, בוקרש...
Planoly
planoly.com
נהל, תכנן ותזמן את הפוסטים שלך באינסטגרם מהמחשב ומהטלפונים הניידים שלך. צור עדכון אינסטגרם מגובש ונהל מספר חשבונות אינסטגרם.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
דמיין מחדש כיצד מדיה חברתית יכולה להצמיח את העסק שלך עם Sprout Social. ראה את כלי ניהול המדיה החברתית שלנו בפעולה. התחל ניסיון חינם משלך עוד היום.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio מציע כלי לגילוי תוכן שהופך בלוגים לאיסוף תוכן ומדיה חברתית ללא מאמץ עבור עסקים בכל נישה או שוק.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
הכלי שמרגיש כמו צוות שיווק. Tailwind מבצע אוטומציה של החלקים הקשים ביותר בשיווק המדיה החברתית שלך כדי שתוכל לצמוח חכם ומהיר יותר.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
תוכנת ניהול מדיה חברתית קלה לשימוש המאפשרת לך להישאר מאורגן, לחסוך זמן ולנהל בקלות את תיבת הדואר הנכנס, הפרסום, הדיווח, הניטור וכלי שיתוף הפעולה בצוות.
Sendible
sendible.com
הרם את סיפור המותג שלך במדיה החברתית. שתף פעולה עם הלקוחות והצוותים שלך כדי לתכנן, לפרסם ולמדוד את הצלחת התוכן בכל פלטפורמה.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch היא חברת מודיעין צרכני דיגיטלי שבסיסה בברייטון, אנגליה. Brandwatch מוכרת שישה מוצרים שונים: מחקר צרכנים, קהלים, Vizia, Qriously, ביקורות ו-BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research הוא "אפליקציה בשירות עצמי" או תוכנה כשירות, אשר מאחסנת נתוני מדיה חברתית על מנת לספק לחברות מידע ואמצעים לעקוב ...
Awario
awario.com
התחל ניטור מותג בחינם! עקוב אחר אזכורים במקורות האינטרנט, נתח את המתחרים שלך, עקוב אחר משפיעני הנישה שלך ומצא לידים ברשתות חברתיות!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת יישומי בינה עסקית מבוססת ענן בשירות עצמי שבסיסה בלוס אנג'לס, קליפורניה. החברה ידועה ביצירת אפליקציית לוח המחוונים העסקי, שנועדה לנתח, לשנות ולדווח נתונים ממקורות משולבים שונים של בינה עסקית. זוהי אפליקציית freemium למעקב ולנטר את כל המדדים העסקיים במקום אחד. בעוד ששווקי הלי...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker הוא כלי לניתוח מדיה חברתית עוצמתי להפליא וכלי ניטור מדיה חברתית המומלץ על ידי מותגים וסוכנויות ברחבי העולם.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
הגדל את הנוכחות שלך באינסטגרם, בפייסבוק, בטוויטר ובלינקדאין עם תובנות בלעדיות וכלי ניהול מהטובים בכיתה עבור הצוות שלך. התחל 14 יום ניסיון חינם.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole היא חברת Hashtag Analytics ו-Social Media Analytics המספקת נתונים בזמן אמת עם מעקב האשטאג עבור טוויטר, אינסטגרם ופייסבוק.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
לקוחות מסתמכים על פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית של Dataminr לאיתותים מוקדמים של אירועים בעלי השפעה גבוהה וסיכונים מתעוררים, כדי להגיב בביטחון ולנהל משברים בצורה יעילה יותר
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
ראה את הפעילות של כל אחד באינסטגרם ללא התקנת אפליקציה. ראה מה מישהו אוהב ועוקב באינסטגרם עם Snoopreport Tracker Activity Instagram
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 נותן לך גישה מיידית לאזכורים על המותג שלך ברחבי האינטרנט.
eclincher
eclincher.com
גלה את eclincher, הפלטפורמה היחידה לניהול מדיה חברתית שתצטרך אי פעם! כבש את ההצפה של המדיה החברתית והשיג שליטה במשימות השיווק שלך במדיה החברתית!
Mention
mention.com
קבל את הכלי הכל באחד המאפשר לך להקשיב לקהל שלך, לפרסם פוסטים יוצאי דופן ולהגיב ללקוחות שלך.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
צור קשר עם לקוחות בנושא חברתי בקנה מידה. Statusbrew הוא כלי מעורבות במדיה חברתית שמאחד את תיבת הדואר הנכנס החברתית שלך, מפגיש את הצוות שלך ויוצר זרימות עבודה אוטומטיות. וכן, יש עוד.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
שירות ניטור מדיה מהסוג הטוב ביותר עבור טלוויזיה, רדיו, חדשות, פודקאסטים וחברתיים, ומאגר אנשי הקשר המדויק ביותר בתעשייה.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
כל מה שצוותים צריכים כדי לנהל ערוצי מדיה חברתית. בנו זרימות עבודה מדרגיות ושיתופיות כדי לתזמן תוכן, לנתח ביצועים, לנהל מעורבות ולנטר מתחרים.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
מטב את מסע הלקוח הדיגיטלי. הפלטפורמה המאוחדת של Emplifi של תוכנות חווית לקוח ותוכנות ניהול מדיה חברתית סוגרת את פער ה-CX.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
מצא את התוכן בעל הביצועים הטובים ביותר. שתפו פעולה עם המשפיעים החשובים. השתמש בתובנות התוכן שלנו כדי ליצור רעיונות, ליצור תוכן בעל ביצועים גבוהים, לעקוב אחר הביצועים שלך ולזהות משפיענים. BuzzSumo מפעילה את האסטרטגיות של יותר מ-500 אלף משווקים, עם נתוני שיווק תוכן על 8b מאמרים, 42 מיליון אתרים, 300...
SentiOne
sentione.com
גלה האזנה מקוונת מבוססת בינה מלאכותית ואת העתיד של אוטומציה של שירות לקוחות עם בוטים קוליים וצ'טבוטים לשיחה.
Exolyt
exolyt.com
כלי הניתוח המוביל של TikTok שעוזר לעסקים לנתח חשבונות TikTok, לקבל דוחות מלאי תובנות ולייצא את הנתונים.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions חופר בכל פינה באינטרנט כדי למצוא את כל אזכורי המותג על כל אחד או משהו. השתמש בו לניטור מותגים ומדיה, ריגול מתחרים, ניהול מוניטין, האזנה לאינטרנט וחברתי ועוד הרבה יותר!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
פלטפורמת ניהול מדיה חברתית B2B לניהול, ניטור ומדידה של כל פעילויות המדיה החברתית שלך. השג את יעדי השיווק B2B שלך. הזמן הדגמה.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi היא פלטפורמת השיווק למותגים מרובי מקומות. אנו מעצימים לעסקים כמו Ace Hardware, Sport Clips ו-Anytime Fitness להתחבר עם קהלים מקומיים בכל ערוץ שיווק.
Khoros
khoros.com
התוכנה שלנו עוזרת לך לספק את חוויות הלקוחות הטובות ביותר על ידי בנייה והרחבה של טיפול דיגיטלי, שיווק חברתי וקהילות מותג. לחץ כדי להתחיל!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial הוא פתרון לניהול מדיה חברתית לעסקים עם מספר מיקומים ופרופילים. נהל את כל הפרסום, הפרסום, המעורבות, הביקורות והדיווח שלך מפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת MavSocial מספקת את היכולת הייחודית לעסקים מרובי מיקומים ליצור במהירות ובקלות מודעות פייסבוק ממוקדות גיאוגרפיות. MavSocial תומך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טו...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
הבן כיצד הציבור עוסק בכל נושא. נתח ודווח על למעלה מ-7 שנים של נתוני מעורבות ציבורית ברחבי האינטרנט והמדיה החברתית.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
ניטור מדיה בזמן אמת לצוותי תקשורת. שלב הזנות בזמן אמת של תוכן אינטרנט וחברתי עם נתוני מעורבות ציבורית, כדי לזהות ולחזות את התוכן החשוב
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES מספקת יכולות מדעיות שחושפות אינטליגנציה של מידע למשתמשים כדי לקבל תובנות המאפשרות חדשנות בתעשייה ומניעה ביצועים.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
Reputation
reputation.com
עולם של אינטראקציות דורש פלטפורמת פעולה. הפוך משוב מביקורות, לייקים, רשימות, הערות וקליקים ליתרון התחרותי שלך.
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...