אלטרנטיבות - Tray.io
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot מציעה פלטפורמה מלאה של תוכנות שיווק, מכירות, שירות לקוחות ותוכנות CRM - בתוספת המתודולוגיה, המשאבים והתמיכה - כדי לעזור לעסקים לצמוח טוב יותר. התחל עם כלים בחינם, ושדרג ככל שתגדל.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...
Outreach
outreach.io
פלטפורמת המעורבות במכירות Outreach מסייעת ביעילות ואפקטיביות למשוך לקוחות פוטנציאליים כדי להניע יותר צנרת ולסגור עוד עסקאות. בקש הדגמה עוד היום.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo היא פלטפורמת מעורבות ראשונה בנתונים שמטמעת אינטליגנציה בתוך זרימות העבודה שלך כדי לעזור לך לבצע, לנתח ולשפר את אסטרטגיית הצמיחה שלך.
CallRail
callrail.com
מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.
Gong.io
gong.io
למד כיצד מנהיגי מכירות משתמשים ב-Revenue Intelligence כדי להרקיע את הצלחת הנציגים ולזכות בעסקאות נוספות. נבחר במקום הראשון על ידי מקצועני הכנסה כמוך. הזמינו הדגמה.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
הקלט, תמלל וחפש את הפגישות שלך! הערות פגישה אוטומטיות עבור Zoom, GMeet, Teams, Webex ועוד.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft היא פלטפורמת מעורבות המכירות מספר 1, שעוזרת למוכרי B2B להגיע ל"כן" מהר יותר. אנו משתלבים עם ה-CRM המובילים של היום, והופכים את הנתונים שלך לדולרים.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay היא תוכנת שיווק, מכירות, תמיכה ותוכנת CRM משתלמת במחירים סבירים לחברות צומחות כדי למשוך מבקרים באינטרנט ולהמיר ללקוחות מרוצים
Showpad
showpad.com
פלטפורמת הפעלת המכירות של Showpad משלבת תוכנות הדרכה ואימון מובילות בתעשייה עם פתרונות תוכן חדשניים, מה שמוביל להגדלת המכירות.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
הפוך כל אינטראקציה לספור. AI Conversation Intelligence של Chorus מביא את העוצמה של הסיפור שלך לכל שיחה.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware הוא תוסף עבור Outlook ו-Gmail שנותן לאנשי מכירות את כל מה שהם צריכים כדי לחפש פוטנציאל, לקבוע פגישות ולבצע מעקב.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply היא פלטפורמת מעורבות במכירות שעוזרת לך לבצע אוטומציה ולהגדיל את היקף החשיפה הרב-ערוצית, כך שתוכל ליצור יותר לידים, לרכוש לקוחות חדשים ולהגדיל את ההכנסות מהר יותר.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell הוא CRM אוטומציית מכירות הידידותית למשתמש שעוזר לנציגי מכירות לזכות בעוד עסקאות, עם הצטרפות מהירה, דיווח רב עוצמה ותמיכה ב-100% בחינם.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard היא חברת תוכנה שבסיסה בקיצ'נר, אונטריו, שיוצרת תוכנה לאירוח וניתוח ביצועי וידאו. החברה נוסדה במאי 2010.
Allego
allego.com
מובילת השוק לפתרונות למידה והפעלה וירטואליים. שנה את הארגון שלך עם הפלטפורמה הניידת שנבנתה עבור הצוותים המבוזרים של היום.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
אנו מבטלים עבודה עמוסה ומאפשרים מעורבות אמיתית. הפוך את ה-AE וה-CSM שלך ליותר פרודוקטיביים, ישירות מ-Gmail. בקש הדגמה.
Uptics
uptics.io
פלטפורמת אוטומציית המכירות הכל-באחד עבור צוותי מכירות מרוחקים ופנימיים כדי להשיק בקלות קמפיינים יוצאים, לטפח לידים נכנסים, לארוז את צינור העסקאות שלך ולהניב הכנסות בשורה העליונה.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus מאפשר לך להעביר מסרים מותאמים אישית לקהלים הנכונים לא משנה היכן הם נמצאים.
Balto
balto.ai
פלטפורמת ההדרכה מספר 1 בזמן אמת למרכזי קשר המופעלת על ידי AI. עזרה לסוכנים לומר את הדבר הנכון בכל שיחה.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
תוכנת התזמון המתקדמת של Chili Piper עוזרת לצוותי הכנסות B2B להכפיל את שיעורי ההמרה שלהם, להגביר את שביעות רצון הלקוחות ולהגיע לרמות חדשות של פרודוקטיביות.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) Data Science המספקת פלטפורמת נתונים של לקוחות B2B. מוצרי החברה מאחדים מספר מקורות נתונים, מקורות צד 1 ו-3 ממדיה חברתית, מסדי נתונים של אנשי קשר ומערכות ניהול קשרי לקוחות ופלטפורמות Marketing Automation.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
הוכח החזר ROI. הגדל את ההמרות. הגדל הכנסות. עקוב ומייחס כל הפניה מקוונת ולא מקוונת לאיזה מסע פרסום בדיוק מניע אותו.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
למקסם את ההכנסות של הצוות שלך. פתח את הפוטנציאל של צוות המכירות שלך להגדיל הכנסות באמצעות אינטליגנציה של שיחות.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
פלטפורמת ה-B2B Sales Intelligence שלנו עוזרת לצוותי מכירות ושיווק למכור יותר. נתוני כוונות, מסד נתונים B2B, מזהה מבקרים באינטרנט ומעקב דוא"ל.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks מציעה פתרון מבוסס ענן המאפשר למשווקים להגדיל את הכנסותיהם תוך כיבוד בחירת הצרכן.
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. היא חברה ציבורית מסיאטל, שנוסדה ב-2003, עם יותר מ-300 עובדים. Marchex היא חברת שיחות B2B וניתוח שיחות. היא מתמחה בשימוש בבינה מלאכותית ולמידת מכונה לניתוח נתוני שיחות בין עסקים ולקוחות. Marchex מספקת לעסקים "תובנות הניתנות לפעולה" כדי לשפר את חוויות הלקוחות בטלפון, ב-SMS, בהודעות ובצ'א...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
נצל את הכוח של AI Generative. נתח את שיחות הלקוחות וביצועי הצוות שלך כדי לחשוף תובנות נסתרות, לנצל הזדמנויות ולהפחית סיכונים.
Attention
attention.tech
עכשיו שיש לנו את תשומת הלב שלך... מלא את ה-CRM שלך ב-AI והגבר את בדיקת אייקוני המכירות שלך. תשומת לב היא העוזרת הקולית המשולבת בזמן אמת שלך לבדיקת אייקוני מכירות. זכה בעסקאות שלך עם ההדרכה שלנו בזמן אמת ומלא את ה-CRM שלך בלחיצה אחת על בדיקת סמל. הטעינו את היציאה לשוק והפכו את הסוס שלכם לטיל. ברוכ...
Sybill
sybill.ai
עוזר אישי לצוותי GTM לאחר כל שיחת מכירה, Sybill יוצרת סיכום מדויק ודוחפת אותו ל-Slack + CRM. כותב עבורך טיוטת מייל מעקב. לוכד כל מילה ותגובה לא מילולית בדוח.
Hexospark
hexospark.com
התאם אישית אימיילים, הפוך מעקבים נכנסים לאוטומטיים והגדל את המכירות שלך על ידי טיפוח מערכות יחסים בפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת.
Recapped
recapped.io
סגור עסקאות ולקוחות משולבים ב-25% מהר יותר. צור באופן מיידי תוכניות פעולה הדדיות שיעזרו לך לסגור עסקאות מהר יותר, לדעת מה קורה בפועל בעסקה ולאפשר לאלופים שלך.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings היא פלטפורמת וידאו ראשונה עם AI ו-Analytics שנבנתה באופן בלעדי למכירות מרחוק. מעבר לדרישות הווידאו המסורתיות של צוותי מכירות, הוא ממכן את זרימות העבודה של המכירות עבור פרודוקטיביות וממנף בינה מלאכותית כדי לספק רמזים ודחיפות דינמיות להמרת מכירות. זה גם מעצים את מובילי המכירות באמצעות ניה...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip היא פלטפורמת חווית תוכן ותוכנה המאפשרת למשווקים ליצור חוויות דיגיטליות עם תוכן לכל שלב במסע הקונה.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE מציע חדרים דיגיטליים שבהם אתה יכול להזמין אנשים בבטחה, לשתף תוכן ולשתף פעולה. כל זאת תוך קבלת תובנות מעשיות לגבי המסע של הקונים שלך. ללקוחות שלנו יש בדרך כלל שלושה דברים משותפים: 1. מחזורי מכירה ארוכים 2. מספר רב של אנשי קשר לסגירת עסקה, בעלי עניין רבים הן פנימית והן בצד הקונים שצריכים להתיישר...
Aligned
alignedup.com
צוותי מכירות - במילים פשוטות, ALIGNED הוא חדר מכירות דיגיטלי - פלטפורמת שיתוף פעולה לצוות שלך ולקונים שלך. זה מאפשר לך לתזמר עסקאות מורכבות, להגביר את מעורבות הקונים ולקצר את זמן הערך. אֵיך? Aligned מייעל את כל התקשורת, התוכן, התהליכים והכלים שלך עם הלקוחות שלך לסביבת עבודה אחת מותאמת אישית ללקוח (כ...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace הופך את הטיפול בשיחות לזמין על ידי מתן כישרון מכונות מעולה למטופלים, לקוחות ועסקים.
Meetric
meetric.com
ללכוד, לנתח ולבצע אופטימיזציה של פגישות מכירה בקלות וביעילות עם AI כדי להגדיל הכנסות ותובנות. כל שעליך לעשות הוא ליצור קשר עם Teams, Zoom או Google Meet, או לקחת את זה לשלב הבא על ידי מינוף פלטפורמת הפגישות שלנו המיועדת למכירות.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza היא הפלטפורמה הראשונה למעקב אחר שיחות ואופטימיזציה של שיחות. כדי לענות על הדרישה ההולכת וגוברת למודיעין מאינטראקציות טלפוניות, אנו משלבים מעקב שיחות מסורתי עם ניתוח רב עוצמה של שיחות טלפון. Convirza משתמשת בטכנולוגיית זיהוי דיבור ובאלגוריתמים מתוחכמים כדי לאמוד את איכות הפניות, למדוד המרות ...