לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: tomi.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Tomi.ai ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Tomi.ai is a privacy-friendly website visitor and inbound lead scoring platform that predicts the probability to buy and future revenue for every website visitor and turns these predictions into: - Advertising audiences and synthetic conversions (smart bidding optimization signals) that maximize revenue (not leads) and eliminate wasted marketing spend, - Instant insights into the actual quality of traffic generated by various channels, audiences, and ad creatives, - Lead and prospect scores that help sales teams create more pipeline and close more deals.

