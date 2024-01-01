אלטרנטיבות - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
שירות משלוחי האוכל, האוכל והמסעדות הגדול ביותר בהודו. אוכל טוב יותר ליותר אנשים.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats היא פלטפורמה אמריקאית להזמנות ומשלוחים מקוונים של אוכל שהושקה על ידי Uber ב-2014 ובסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. הוא שירות משלוחי מזון מוכן לפי דרישה שנוסד בשנת 2013 על ידי תלמידי סטנפורד טוני שו, סטנלי טאנג, אנדי פאנג ואוון מור. חברה בתמיכת Y Combinator, DoorDash היא אחת מכמה חברות טכנולוגיה המשתמשות בשירותי לוגיסטיקה כדי להציע משלוח מזון ממסעדות לפי דרישה. DoorDash הושקה בפאלו אלטו ונכון למאי 2...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. היא פלטפורמה אמריקאית להזמנה ומשלוחים של אוכל מוכן באינטרנט ובנייד המחברת בין סועדים למסעדות מקומיות. החברה ממוקמת בשיקגו, אילינוי והיא נוסדה בשנת 2004. נכון ל-2019, לחברה היו 19.9 מיליון משתמשים פעילים ו-115,000 מסעדות קשורות ב-3,200 ערים ובכל 50 המדינות בארצות הברית. Grubhub Seamless ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
מזון. אנחנו מבינים. לכולנו יש את המועדפים שלנו. עם Deliveroo, קבל את המסעדות המקומיות האהובות עליך ומשלוח טייק אווי ישר לדלת שלך. הכל בתפריט. מרשתות אהובות ברחבי הארץ, כגון KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King ו-Subway, ועד למאכלים מקומיים ולטייק אווי האהובים עליך, יש לנו את כולם רק מחכים שיישלחו אל...
OpenTable
opentable.com
בצע הזמנות מקוונות, קרא ביקורות על מסעדות מסועדים וצבור נקודות עבור ארוחות חינם. OpenTable היא רשת הזמנות מקוונת בזמן אמת למסעדות משובחות.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates היא חברה אמריקאית המציעה משלוח מקומי של ארוחות מוכנות במסעדה וסחורות אחרות. נכון לפברואר 2019, Postmates פועלת ב-2,940 ערים בארה"ב. השירות מסתמך על יישומי טלפון נייד ויכולות מערכת המיקום הגלובלית שלהם כדי להתאים את המלאי והביקוש של הצרכנים. Postmates, שהושקה ב-2011, היא אחת מחברות משלוח לפ...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet מקל על ניהול משלוחים של מייל אחרון. ניתוב אינטואיטיבי, שיגור, מעקב בזמן אמת, ניתוח ועוד.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
פשוט הזמינו אוכל עם Just Eat! רוצים פיצה, סושי או צמחוני היום? תיהנו מהמנות האהובות עליכם במשלוח מהיר או כטייק אווי.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
משלוחים ואיסוף מהמסעדות המקומיות הטובות ביותר. ארוחות בוקר, צהריים, ערב ועוד, נשלחים בבטחה עד לדלתכם. מציע כעת איסוף ומשלוח ללא מגע.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless היא פשוט הדרך הקלה ביותר להזמין אוכל למשלוח או לקחת. לא משנה מה אתה במצב רוח, בכל מקום שאתה במצב רוח לזה, יש לך את זה. בלי תפריטים, בלי שיחות טלפון, בלי לחזור על עצמך. Seamless הוא חלק מתיק המותגים של Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice היא הדרך הקלה ביותר להזמין את הפיצה המקומית האהובה עליך. אנו מחברים מיליוני חובבי פיצה עם אלפי פיצריות ברחבי הארץ.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
הזמינו טייק אווי באינטרנט מיותר מ-2300 מסעדות מקומיות ב-Just Eat. קבל פיצה, סושי ועוד הרבה יותר במשלוח עד דלתך!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
משלוח עד הבית ממיטב המסעדות הקרובות אליכם הוא עם Just Eat, השם החדש של Allo Resto! הזמן עכשיו!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
מנוע לוגיסטי לפי דרישה. הגדל את ההזמנה שלך עם תוכנה אמיתית לניהול משלוחים לפי דרישה. שיגור, תכנון מסלול, ניהול שליחויות - הכל מותאם לפעולה לפי דרישה שלך.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow היא מערכת הזמנות מקוונת ללא עמלות ואפליקציית הזמנת מזון המסייעת למסעדות להאכיל את הלקוחות הרעבים שלהן.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode מעניק לך מהפכה בעסקי המזון שלך. כעת הלקוחות שלך יכולים לא רק להזמין מכל מקום, בין אם זה שולחן, חדר מלון או מכל מקום בתוך השטח שלך, אלא יכולים לשלם לך באינטרנט, לבצע הזמנות בו-זמנית ולהיעזר בהטבות ייחודיות אחרות שבהחלט ישמחו את הלקוחות שלך. והכי חשוב, אתה יכול לעקוב אחר כל זה לצדך במינימום הגד...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho היא תוכנת ההזמנות המקוונת המובילה לספקי מזון ומקומות סיטונאיים. השתמש Fresho כדי להפוך את הזמנת מזון בסיטונאות לפשוטה וללא מתח.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com היא פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one שמסעדות עצמאיות משתמשות בה כדי להניע את הנוכחות הדיגיטלית שלהן. היא מעניקה את הטכנולוגיה והכוחות השיווקיים של מותגים גדולים כמו Domino's, Chick Fil-A ו-SweetGreen למסעדות עצמאיות. הפלטפורמה יכולה להפעיל כל דבר, מאתרים להזמנה מקוונת, שיווק בדוא"ל לשיווק טקסט ועד גי...
BentoBox
getbento.com
הכירו את הטכנולוגיה שגורמת לקסם במסעדות להתרחש. מעיצוב אתרים ועד לפתרונות הזמנה ותשלום מקוונים, BentoBox עוזרת למסעדות ברחבי העולם ליצור חוויות טובות יותר ללקוחות שלהם ולצוות שלהם.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX היא תוכנת מסעדה מקוונת המיועדת לספק הזמנת אוכל מקוונת, הזמנות ורכישת כרטיסי מתנה.