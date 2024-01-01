WebCatalog

The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: userinterviewexchange.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של The User Interview Exchange ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת מחקר משתמשים

אתר: userinterviewexchange.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל The User Interview Exchange, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

Solscan

Solscan

solscan.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Hireflix

Hireflix

hireflix.com

BarRaiser

BarRaiser

barraiser.com

100Hires

100Hires

100hires.com

KingConf

KingConf

web.kingconf.com

Google Cloud Skills Boost

Google Cloud Skills Boost

cloudskillsboost.google

MEXC

MEXC

mexc.com

EthOS

EthOS

ethosapp.com

LiveMe

LiveMe

liveme.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.