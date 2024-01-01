Large Language Models Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: מיטוב מודלים של שפה לדיאלוג. הכשרנו מודל שנקרא ChatGPT שמקיים אינטראקציה בצורה שיחתית. פורמט הדיאלוג מאפשר ל-ChatGPT לענות על שאלות המשך, להודות בטעויות שלו, לערער על הנחות יסוד שגויות ולדחות בקשות בלתי הולמות. ChatGPT הוא מודל אח ל-InstructGPT, אשר מאומן לעקוב אחר הוראה בהנחיה ולספק מענה מ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
אתה יכול להשתמש בארד כדי לעזור לקדם את הרעיונות שלך. עם קצת עזרה מבארד, אתה יכול לעשות דברים כמו: - סיעור מוחות, פתח תוכנית או מצא דרכים שונות לבצע דברים - קבל סיכום מהיר וקל להבנה של נושאים מורכבים יותר - צור טיוטות ראשונות של קווי מתאר, מיילים, פוסטים בבלוג, שירים ועוד הרבה יותר
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
בן לוויה היומיומי שלך בבינה מלאכותית.
Claude
claude.ai
קלוד הוא עוזר בינה מלאכותית מהדור הבא למשימות שלך, לא משנה קנה המידה.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
קהילת הבינה המלאכותית בונה את העתיד. בנה, אימון ופריסה מודלים מתקדמים המופעלים על ידי הקוד הפתוח הייחוס בלמידת מכונה.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי היוצרים המקוריים של Apache Spark. Databricks צמח מפרויקט AMPLab באוניברסיטת קליפורניה, ברקלי, שהיה מעורב ביצירת Apache Spark, מסגרת מחשוב מבוזרת בקוד פתוח שנבנתה על גבי Scala. Databricks מפתחת פלטפורמה מבוססת אינטרנט לעבודה עם Spark, המספקת ניהול אשכולות אוטומטי ומח...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics פועלת כטייס המשנה המהימן שלך לעסקים במטרה להפוך אותך לחכם יותר, מהיר יותר ובטוח יותר בהחלטות מונעות הנתונים שלך. IBM Cognos Analytics מעניקה לכל משתמש - בין אם מדען נתונים, אנליסט עסקי או לא מומחה ל-IT - כוח רב יותר לבצע ניתוחים רלוונטיים באופן שקשור ליעדים ארגוניים. זה מקצר את ...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai היא ספקית הקוד הפתוח המובילה של פלטפורמת AI ו-Machine Learning במשימה לדמוקרטיזציה של AI. זה מזקק את היכולות הטכניות של 30 מאסטרים של Kaggle למוצרי ענן AI פשוטים עבור AI Generative ולמידת מכונה הפותרים בעיות עוצמתיות. לקוחות, קהילה ושותפים הם משקיעים אסטרטגיים ב-H2O.ai בונים חזון ארוך טווח לש...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI מניע את האימוץ של GenAI ב-Enterprises. אנחנו מגובים על ידי Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ומשקיעים בולטים אחרים TuneChat: אפליקציית הצ'אט שלנו מופעלת על ידי דגמי קוד פתוח TuneStudio: מגרש המשחקים שלנו עבור מפתחים לכוונון ופריסה של LLMs ChainFury: מנוע ה...