AI Code Generation Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.
הגשת אפליקציה חדשה
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: מיטוב מודלים של שפה לדיאלוג. הכשרנו מודל שנקרא ChatGPT שמקיים אינטראקציה בצורה שיחתית. פורמט הדיאלוג מאפשר ל-ChatGPT לענות על שאלות המשך, להודות בטעויות שלו, לערער על הנחות יסוד שגויות ולדחות בקשות בלתי הולמות. ChatGPT הוא מודל אח ל-InstructGPT, אשר מאומן לעקוב אחר הוראה בהנחיה ולספק מענה מ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
אתה יכול להשתמש בארד כדי לעזור לקדם את הרעיונות שלך. עם קצת עזרה מבארד, אתה יכול לעשות דברים כמו: - סיעור מוחות, פתח תוכנית או מצא דרכים שונות לבצע דברים - קבל סיכום מהיר וקל להבנה של נושאים מורכבים יותר - צור טיוטות ראשונות של קווי מתאר, מיילים, פוסטים בבלוג, שירים ועוד הרבה יותר
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it הוא סטארט-אפ מבוסס סן פרנסיסקו ו-IDE מקוון (סביבת פיתוח משולבת). שמו בא מהראשי תיבות REPL, המייצג "ללאת לקרוא–להעריך–הדפסה". השירות נוצר על ידי המתכנת הירדני אמג'ד מסד והמעצבת הירדנית חיה עודה בשנת 2016. Repl.it מאפשרת למשתמשים לכתוב קוד ולבנות אפליקציות ואתרים באמצעות דפדפן. בנוסף, Repl.it ...
Claude
claude.ai
קלוד הוא עוזר בינה מלאכותית מהדור הבא למשימות שלך, לא משנה קנה המידה.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI הוא LLM קידוד שנועד לשנות את הדרך בה אנו בונים תוכנה. על ידי בניית BLACKBOX.AI, המטרה שלנו היא: האיץ את קצב החדשנות בתוך חברות על ידי הפיכת המהנדסים למהירים פי 10 בבנייה ושחרור מוצרים האץ את הצמיחה של מהנדסי תוכנה ברחבי העולם ופי 10 ממספר המהנדסים מ-~100 מיליון ל-1B
Build AI
buildai.space
BuildAI לתוך העסק שלך. בדקות. בנה אפליקציות אינטרנט משלך המופעלות על ידי AI המותאמות לעסק שלך. אין צורך בכישורים טכניים.
Krater AI
krater.ai
קח את המיזמים שלך לשלב הבא עם Krater AI. ה-All-in-One SuperApp שלנו פותח את הכוח של טכנולוגיית הבינה המלאכותית, ומאפשר הכל, החל מיצירת תוכן ועד ליכולות טקסט לדיבור. עם Krater, תקבל גישה לאפשרויות בלתי מוגבלות ולחדשנות אמיתית. התנסה בפונקציונליות ללא תחרות וקלות שימוש - הירשם עכשיו והשיג את יתרון הבי...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
מנטור קוד AI. התחל לקוד חכם יותר היום עם כלי ההסבר האולטימטיבי. מבוסס על בינה מלאכותית לאופטימיזציה, שחזור ובדיקת קוד!
Autocode
autocode.com
הודעות משתמש חדשות. התראות רכישה. עבודות מתוזמנות. בוטים קהילתיים. שאילתות SQL. כלי עבודה פנימיים. צור מה שאתה רוצה עם JavaScript וממשקי API.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
מחפש להרוויח כסף עם Chat GPT? אל תסתכל רחוק יותר מ-AI Writer - הכלי האולטימטיבי ליצירת תוכן איכותי ומושך תוך שניות. עם אלגוריתמי הבינה המלאכותית המתקדמים והממשק האינטואיטיבי שלנו, אתה יכול ליצור פוסטים בבלוג, מאמרים ועוד בקלות. ועם תוכנית השותפים המובנית שלנו, אתה יכול להרוויח כסף פשוט על ידי הפניי...
Refraction
refraction.dev
רפקטור קוד, הפקת תיעוד, יצירת בדיקות יחידה ועוד. כל שעליך לעשות הוא להדביק גוש קוד, בחר את השפה או המסגרת שלך, ואז לחץ על "צור" כדי לראות קסם.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
הבן, תקן והפוך לאוטומטי בכל בסיס הקוד שלך עם פלטפורמת בינת הקוד של Sourcegraph.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
עם AI2sql, מהנדסים ולא מהנדסים יכולים לכתוב בקלות שאילתות SQL יעילות וללא שגיאות מבלי לדעת SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
עוזר קידוד AI. מתכנת צמד לצרכי מפתחים.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
עם DeftGPT אתה יכול: * פשט את כתיבת התוכן שלך: DeftGPT מאפשר לך לשאול שאלות, לקבל תשובות מיידיות ולנהל שיחות אינטראקטיביות עם AI. תהיה לך גישה מיידית ל-GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, לקלוד מאנתרופיק ולמגוון בוטים אחרים. * ניהול צוות: DeftGPT מפשט את הניהול והחיוב בכך שהוא מאפשר לך להזמין חברים ללא הגבלה לח...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI מניע את האימוץ של GenAI ב-Enterprises. אנחנו מגובים על ידי Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ומשקיעים בולטים אחרים TuneChat: אפליקציית הצ'אט שלנו מופעלת על ידי דגמי קוד פתוח TuneStudio: מגרש המשחקים שלנו עבור מפתחים לכוונון ופריסה של LLMs ChainFury: מנוע ה...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
הכירו את iSenseHUB: הפלטפורמה האולטימטיבית המונעת בינה מלאכותית שנועדה לחולל מהפכה בדרך שבה אתם יוצרים, מעצבים ומייעלים. מצויד בלמעלה מ-65 כלי AI מתקדמים, המשימה שלנו היא להעצים אנשים ועסקים לייעל את התהליכים שלהם ולייצר תוכן באיכות גבוהה במהירות הבזק. תחשוב על iSenseHUB כעוזר הבינה המלאכותית האישית...