אלטרנטיבות - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly הוא שירות לקיצור כתובת URL ופלטפורמה לניהול קישורים. החברה Bitly, Inc., הוקמה בשנת 2008. היא בבעלות פרטית ובסיסה בניו יורק. Bitly מקצר 600 מיליון קישורים בחודש, לשימוש ברשתות חברתיות, SMS ודוא"ל. Bitly מרוויח כסף על ידי חיוב עבור גישה לנתונים מצטברים שנוצרו כתוצאה מאנשים רבים שמשתמשים בכתובות ...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com הוא מקצר כתובות ה-URL המקורי שמקצר את הקישורים המסורבלים שלך לכתובות URL ניתנות לניהול ושימושיות יותר.
BL.INK
bl.ink
ניהול קישורים ארגוניים. מתן שיתוף פעולה, תאימות ויצירתיות לצוותים גלובליים כדי לשפר כל מעורבות, להגן על הנתונים שלך וליצור ביטחון בכל קליק.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
מקצר כתובות אתרים עם דומיינים מותאמים אישית. קצר, מיתג ועקוב אחר כתובות אתרים עם פלטפורמת ניהול הקישורים המובילה בתעשייה. חפשי לנסות. API, כתובת URL קצרה, דומיינים מותאמים אישית.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply הוא מקצר הקישורים היחיד שמניע המרה. הצג את המסר שלך בכל מקום על ידי הטמעת קריאות לפעולה בקלות בכל דף שאתה משתף. המר את העוקבים שלך למשתמשים ולקוחות בחינם.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe הוא מקצר כתובות אתרים הכולל מיקוד מחדש של פיקסלים בכל קישור שאתה משתף. צור קישורים ממותגים רבי עוצמה וקבל עד 34% יותר קליקים.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io היא הדרך הטובה ביותר לבנות, לשתף ולסנכרן את UTMs שלך עם הצוות שלך. הפסק להשתמש בגיליונות אלקטרוניים מבולגנים וקבל נתוני מסע פרסום טובים בניתוח שלך.
Dub
dub.co
קוד פתוח Bitly Alternative. Dub הוא מקצר קישורים בקוד פתוח עם ניתוח מובנה ודומיינים מותאמים אישית בחינם.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
חווה שליטה מלאה על הקישורים הקצרים שלך פלטפורמת מקצר ה-URL המלאה, ניהול קישורים, ניתוח קישורים, קישורים עמוקים, מחולל קודי QR ו-Link in Bio. קצר, מיתג, נהל, עקוב ושתף את הקישורים שלך ללא מאמץ.
GoLinks
golinks.io
קישורי go אינטואיטיביים, מאובטחים, משותפים על ידי צוותים. GoLinks® משפר את הפרודוקטיביות על ידי סיוע לצוותים למצוא ולשתף מידע במהירות עם קישורים קצרים בלתי נשכחים הנקראים go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
עזור לצוותים למצוא ולשתף מידע במהירות עם קישורים קצרים שקל לזכור הנקראים go links.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
עקוב אחר הקליקים ושיעורי ההמרה שלך, אסוף הלידים שלך, צור דפי אינטרנט עבור מוצרי השותפים שלך בפלטפורמת הכל-באחד תוך כמה קליקים.
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
קצר, עקוב ובצע אופטימיזציה של הקישורים שלך עם קריאה לפעולה קליטת, פיקסלים מיקוד מחדש, קישורים ממותגים וניתוח רב עוצמה.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL Shortener הוא פלטפורמת ניהול קישורים הכל-ב-אחד. מקצר כתובת האתר המותאם אישית הטוב ביותר עם דומיין ממותג וממשק API. קישורי יוקרה קצרים מותאמים אישית עם קודי QR וניתוחים ודוחות מתקדמים. אפשרות מופע ייעודי לסוכנויות.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
עם Linkin Bio, מיקוד מחדש של URL ודפים מאוצרים, Linkjoy עוזרת לך הגדל את המודעות למותג, צור יותר לידים ומיקוד מחדש באופן חד פעמי מבקרים.