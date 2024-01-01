Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Superagent ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Superagent is an open-source platform for custom AI-agents that do web research. Companies use us to do better sales, marketing, and project management. The agents can reason, browse the web, and access your files. It's open-source, and it's designed for everyone - not just AI experts.

