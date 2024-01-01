Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Soundry AI

Soundry AI

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: soundry.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Soundry AI ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

AI for Musicians, by Musicians. Professional Quality AI Music Creation. We have built a universal text-to-sound AI generator for musicians and sound designers. Music producers build songs with samples that they've hand crafted with our AI, and sound designers can incorporate generated sound effects into film, TV, and video games. With personalized generations and training data hand-picked by your favorite artists, Soundry AI is your new best friend in the music creation process.

אתר: soundry.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Soundry AI, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

WhoSampled

WhoSampled

whosampled.com

SoundGrail

SoundGrail

soundgrail.com

Soundful

Soundful

soundful.com

A.V. Mapping

A.V. Mapping

avmapping.co

boomy

boomy

boomy.com

Traivl

Traivl

traivl.com

Chosic

Chosic

chosic.com

Wondershare Filmstock

Wondershare Filmstock

filmstock.wondershare.com

Playlistable

Playlistable

playlistable.io

SoundGym

SoundGym

soundgym.co

Stable Audio

Stable Audio

stableaudio.com

ZENmix

ZENmix

zenmix.io

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.