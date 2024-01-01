SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’s Facebook news feed with cars they’re most likely to click on. Through our intelligent micro-targeting, SocialBot’s ad clickthrough rates are 250% higher than industry average for 18% of the average cost.

קטגוריות :

אתר: getsocialbot.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל SocialBot, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.