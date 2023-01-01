WebCatalog

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: socialhp.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Social HorsePower ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.

קטגוריות:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

אתר: socialhp.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Social HorsePower, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Seenit

Seenit

seenit.io

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Advocacy

Advocacy

advocacy.socialpubli.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.