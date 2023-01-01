אלטרנטיבות - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
עבור מטקסט לדיבור עם מחולל קול תכליתי בינה מלאכותית. בינה מלאכותית, קולות של אנשים אמיתיים. בצע קול אובר באיכות אולפן תוך דקות. השתמש בקולות הבינה המלאכותית של Murf עבור פודקאסטים, סרטונים וכל המצגות המקצועיות שלך.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ היא חבילת תוכנת תרגום בסיוע מחשב קניינית הפועלת על מערכות ההפעלה של Microsoft Windows. הוא פותח על ידי חברת התוכנה ההונגרית memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), לשעבר Kilgray, ספקית של תוכנת ניהול תרגום שהוקמה בשנת 2004 ונזכרה כאחת החברות הצומחות ביותר במגזר טכנולו...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
מיקום ופריסה של חומר על פני אזורים מרובים הוא מורכב. אתה צריך פתרון תרגום שהוא פשוט, ניתן להרחבה וחזק. מערכת ניהול תרגום XTM (TMS) תעזור לך להעביר את התוכן שלך בהתאמה למספר שפות מהר יותר וחסכוני יותר.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat הוא כלי CAT מקוון בחינם וקוד פתוח. זה בחינם עבור חברות תרגום, מתרגמים ומשתמשים ארגוניים.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
פלטפורמת ניהול הלוקליזציה של Crowdin היא פתרון טכנולוגי עבור הצוות שלך. תרגם ועדכן תוכן עבור המוצר הרב לשוני שלך עם תוכנת הענן שלנו.
Transifex
transifex.com
שלב עם Transifex כדי לנהל את היצירה של אתרים רב לשוניים ותוכן אפליקציות. הזמינו תרגומים, ראו התקדמות התרגום וכלים כמו TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
פלטפורמת הלוקליזציה שנבנתה לצמיחה. הגע לקהל חדש לגמרי של משתמשי אפליקציה, קונים מקוונים, דפדפני אינטרנט ושחקני משחקים על ידי מתן חוויות מקומיות, בשפתם, לא משנה היכן בעולם הם נמצאים.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel מציעה שירותי תרגום רב לשוני ביותר מ-30 שפות כדי לשפר את חוויות שירות הלקוחות שלך. למידע נוסף על פתרונות תפעול השפה שלנו!
Weglot
weglot.com
הדרך המהירה והקלה ביותר לתרגם את האתר שלך ולהגיע לקהל רחב יותר!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...