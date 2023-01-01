אלטרנטיבות - SleekFlow
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com משתלב עם פלטפורמות אוטומציית השיווק המובילות בעולם כדי למקסם את צמיחת הקהל, להשיב לעצמה הכנסות מעגלות נטישה ולערוך מחדש קהלים שנגמלו באמצעות מערכות אינטגרציית נתונים מובילות בתעשייה. מקסם את ההכנסות שטרם מנוצלות עבור חנות המסחר האלקטרוני שלך עם פלטפורמה שנבנתה כדי להגדיל את שימור הלקוח...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
הגבר את תנועת השמירה והרווחים באמצעות טכנולוגיית GPT-3