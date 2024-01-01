WebCatalog

Slang.ai

Slang.ai

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: slang.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Slang.ai ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Calling a business shouldn't be a frustrating experience. With AI, there's a better way. That’s why we started Slang.ai. Our mission is to transform the phone into a channel that is personalized, efficient, and delightful. Get set up in 30 minutes or less and let Slang.ai's virtual concierge help you deliver a personalized and delightful customer experience. Never miss a call again.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת עוזרים וירטואליים חכמה

אתר: slang.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Slang.ai, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Call Connect

Call Connect

callconnect.ai

Ohmylead

Ohmylead

ohmylead.com

Desku

Desku

desku.io

GoDial

GoDial

godial.cc

WebBookingPro

WebBookingPro

webbookingpro.com

HireYaY

HireYaY

hireyay.com

Support Guy

Support Guy

supportguy.co

ContractWorks

ContractWorks

contractworks.com

Phoner

Phoner

phonerapp.com

lxi.ai

lxi.ai

lxi.ai

MyPhoneRobot

MyPhoneRobot

myphonerobot.com

Simple Phones

Simple Phones

simplephones.ai

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.