אלטרנטיבות - SkyGeni
Outreach
outreach.io
פלטפורמת המעורבות במכירות Outreach מסייעת ביעילות ואפקטיביות למשוך לקוחות פוטנציאליים כדי להניע יותר צנרת ולסגור עוד עסקאות. בקש הדגמה עוד היום.
Gong.io
gong.io
למד כיצד מנהיגי מכירות משתמשים ב-Revenue Intelligence כדי להרקיע את הצלחת הנציגים ולזכות בעסקאות נוספות. נבחר במקום הראשון על ידי מקצועני הכנסה כמוך. הזמינו הדגמה.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft היא פלטפורמת מעורבות המכירות מספר 1, שעוזרת למוכרי B2B להגיע ל"כן" מהר יותר. אנו משתלבים עם ה-CRM המובילים של היום, והופכים את הנתונים שלך לדולרים.
Clari
clari.com
חיזוי, מודיעין פעילות וניהול צינורות לצוותי B2B Revenue.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen נותנת יתרון לצוותי מכירות, שיווק ושירות בכל גודל על ידי חיבור כל הנתונים שלך עם אוטומציה חכמה ובינה מלאכותית חזקה.
Groove
groove.co
חווה את הכוח של מכירה ללא חיכוך. הסר חיכוכים מתהליך המכירה שלך והפק יותר הכנסות עם פלטפורמת מעורבות המכירה בעלת הדירוג הגבוה ביותר עבור Salesforce.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
למקסם את ההכנסות של הצוות שלך. פתח את הפוטנציאל של צוות המכירות שלך להגדיל הכנסות באמצעות אינטליגנציה של שיחות.
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari היא פלטפורמת אוטומציית הנתונים המלאה נטולת הקוד הראשונה בעולם המעניקה לצוות שלך שליטה מלאה על כל הנתונים שלך. שילוב וניהול נתונים בכל ערימת הטכנולוגיה שלך מעולם לא היה קל יותר.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso הוא מצפן ה-AI שמנחה את צוותי המכירות והיציאה לשוק לסגור עסקאות נוספות, להאיץ את הצמיחה ולמצוא את ההכנסות שלהם ב-True North.
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Klearly
klearly.com
Klearly is software that enables sales, marketing and customer success teams to use first-party data to more predictably generate revenue and drive growth.
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
פלטפורמת חיזוי ההכנסות של קלסטר מאפשרת לחברות SaaS לנצח את היעד, מדי רבעון. אנו עוזרים למובילי הכנסות לספק צמיחה על ידי מתן אסטרטגיה, תכנון וביצוע. הכלים הקלים לשימוש של Kluster עוזרים לצוותי הכנסה להגדיר אסטרטגיה מנצחת, להנדס תוכנית שמספקת יעדים, לבצע עסקה וניהול צינורות. אנחנו מס' 1 עבור מהירות אי...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai הוא מרכז הפיקוד של RevOps המופעל על ידי מנוע RevBI הראשון והיחיד. זה מאיץ את האספקה של תובנות ההכנסה הקריטיות ביותר שלך ומקל על אימוץ תהליכי ההכנסה. עם RevBI, BoostUp מעניק ל-RevOps שליטה מלאה על נתוני ההכנסות, כך שהם יכולים ליישר צוותים ולחייב אותם באחריות עם תובנות בלתי ניתנות להפרכה....
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
צוותי מכירות פרודוקטיביים ומוארים עובדים בצורה חכמה יותר ומרוויחים יותר. Collective[i] היא גישה הוליסטית ליישור הנתונים, האנשים והתהליכים שלך. אנו קוראים לזה אופטימיזציה של קשרי לקוחות. תארו לעצמכם הכל מהנתונים שלכם, איך צוות המכירות שלכם פועל והפעילויות שבוצעו, תוך ביצוע יעיל יותר פשוט על ידי שימוש...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail היא פלטפורמת נתוני מכירות שהופכת את לכידת פעילות המכירות לאוטומטית, מספקת אינטליגנציה של הכנסות ומשפרת את ביצועי המכירות כדי להגדיל את ההכנסות.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
התחנה הראשונה והיחידה של B2B להפעלת הכנסה כל מה שהצוות שלך צריך כדי למשוך קונים, להכין מוכרים, לכמת ערך ולבצע אופטימיזציה מתמדת של הביצועים. פלטפורמה מודולרית אחת - מספקת צמיחה צפויה בהכנסות בקנה מידה.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
שיווק B2B מחובר לצינור ולהכנסות Dreamdata מחלץ, מנקה ומפשט באופן אוטומטי את נתוני היציאה לשוק של B2B כדי לספק שקיפות מלאה לגבי מה שמניע את ההכנסה שלך.
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
הפוך כל חבר צוות למנהיג הכנסות. מנף אינטליגנציה מלאכותית של הכנסה כדי לחזות נטישה, לזהות הזדמנויות צמיחה נסתרות בקנה מידה ולבטל כל צורך במשוב אנושי.