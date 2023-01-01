WebCatalog

Sitesights is a powerful web analytics tool with simplicity in mind. It's lightweight, SEO-friendly, privacy-friendly and does not require a cookie consent, and it's fully compliant with the GDPR and CCPA. Unlock Powerful Website Insights by Analyzing Your Customer Journey Today. Sitesights is designed to serve as a robust Google Analytics alternative that provides comprehensive information to obtain insightful insights about your website or mobile application. Get everything you need to improve your website constantly and create a higher revenue with data driven decisions.

אתר: sitesights.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Sitesights Analytics, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

