Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost revenue caused by sales personnel attrition, improve efficiency and overall morale.

