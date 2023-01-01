WebCatalog

Seventh Sense

Seventh Sense

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: theseventhsense.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Seventh Sense ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost revenue caused by sales personnel attrition, improve efficiency and overall morale.

קטגוריות:

Business
Email Deliverability Tools

אתר: theseventhsense.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Seventh Sense, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

SparkPost

SparkPost

sparkpost.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.