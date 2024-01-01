אלטרנטיבות - Scribble Maps
Tableau
tableau.com
טבלה (בצרפתית 'שולחן קטן', מילולית, פירושו גם 'תמונה'; כביכול טבלה או, לעתים רחוקות, טבלאות) עשויה להתייחס ל:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - תוכנה מבוססת ענן ליצירה ושיתוף של מפות אינטרנט אינטראקטיביות. מפה ואינטראקציה עם נתוני המיקום שלך בנו מפות אינטרנט אינטראקטיביות עם ArcGIS Online, תוכנת המיפוי מבוססת האינטרנט של Esri. קבל נקודות מבט חדשות ופרטים משופרים תוך כדי אינטראקציה עם נתונים, התקרבות וחיפוש במפה. השתמש בסגנ...
Mapbox
mapbox.com
מפות ומיקום למפתחים. נתוני מיקום מדויקים וכלי מפתחים רבי עוצמה כדי לשנות את הדרך בה אנו מנווטים בעולם.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
אנחנו המקור המהימן למידע על כתובות IP, ומטפלים ב-40 מיליארד בקשות ל-API למיקום גיאוגרפי של IP בחודש עבור למעלה מ-1,000 עסקים ו-100,000+ מפתחים
Radar
radar.com
תשתית מיקום לכל מוצר ושירות. החברות החדשניות ביותר משתמשות ב-SDKs ו-API של מיקום של Radar כדי להפעיל חוויות מבוססות מיקום במאות מיליוני מכשירים ברחבי העולם.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
קבל החלטות נדל"ן חכמות יותר וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם מודיעין המיקום ותובנות התנועה של Placer.ai.
CARTO
carto.com
מונטיזציה של נתוני עסקאות. Mastercard Advisors משתמש ב-CARTO כדי להפוך מיליוני עסקאות יומיות בכרטיסי אשראי לתובנות מבוססות מיקום עבור לקוחות B2B בקמעונאות, בנדל"ן ובמגזר הציבורי.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
פלטפורמת המכירות המובילה בתחום עכשיו עם Gamification Gamification הוא ערכת הכלים המהפכנית שהופכת נתונים לביצועי נציגים משופרים מאוד, ומעצימה את היכולת של צוות המכירות שלך להצטיין בשיעור של עד 107%. חווה זאת כעת, אך ורק בפלטפורמת SalesRabbit.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx מספקת את פלטפורמת הענן של Analytics המובילה. אנו מאפשרים לכולם לגלות תובנות בעלות השפעה רבה עם אוטומציה אנליטית המופעלת על ידי AI.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
בנה אפליקציות מבריקות עם ממשקי API של TravelTime Location. מוקדש לפרטיות נתונים ודיוק נתוני העברה.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
API חינמי של מיקום גיאוגרפי של IP ומסד נתונים מדויק של חיפוש IP API חינם IP מספק מדינה, עיר, מדינה, מחוז, מטבע מקומי, קווי רוחב ואורך, פרטי חברה, חיפוש ספק שירותי אינטרנט, שפה, מיקוד, קוד שיחות מדינה, מידע על סוכן משתמש, IP- מידע אבטחה, אזור זמן, זמן נוכחי, שעת שקיעה וזריחה, זמן שקיעה וזריחה מכל כתו...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
API לחיפוש מיקומים - חיפוש מקומות ברחבי העולם, השלמה אוטומטית, מיקום אחסון וקידוד גיאוגרפי דו-כיווני עבור האפליקציה שלך.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
מיקוד גיאוגרפי למבקרים באתר שלך באמצעות כלי המיקוד הגיאוגרפי שלנו. הפנה מבקרים או הצג תוכן לפי מדינה, מדינה ועיר באמצעות מיקום ה-IP שלהם.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
מערכת ההפעלה Zartico Destination System® (ZDOS®) כוללת את מודל הנתונים המשולבים הקנייניים שלנו, הכוללת את התדירות הגבוהה ביותר ואת הרזולוציה הגבוהה ביותר של מיקום גיאוגרפי, הוצאות ונתוני אירועים עבור תושבים ומבקרים כאחד, וכל סוגי האירועים. בשילוב עם תפוסת יעדים, ביצועים שיווקיים וצוות היועצים האסטרט...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
אנו נותנים לתעשיית הקישוריות תובנות לגבי מיקום וכלים אוטומטיים שיעזרו להם לזכות בעוד עסקאות. שנה את הקנייה והמכירה של הרשת שלך.
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
טייס משנה בינה מלאכותית לניתוח שוק ותכנון מיקום. חקור נתוני מפקד אוכלוסין מקיפים, מפות מיקוד ועוד בפרטים גיאוגרפיים שונים.
Loqate
loqate.com
שפר את איכות הנתונים על ידי לכידת כתובות נכונות בבריטניה. שפר את ההמרות ואת חווית המשתמש עם טכנולוגיית אימות כתובת מיקוד וטכנולוגיית קידוד גיאוגרפי.