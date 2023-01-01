WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - SalesGig

Dripify

Dripify

dripify.io

Supercharge יצירת לידים בלינקדאין עם Dripify. כלי האוטומציה הרב-תכליתי של LinkedIn שנועד לעזור לצוות המכירות שלך לשפר את חיפוש הפוטנציאל של LinkedIn ולסגור עסקאות נוספות - הכל בטייס אוטומטי מלא

Salesrobot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

אוטומציה של מסעות פרסום קרים במייל וברשתות חברתיות נסה את תוכנת אוטומציית המכירות המוכחת שלנו והגבר את מאמצי ההסברה הקרים שלך מדי יום, כפי שעושים יותר מ-2000 המשתמשים שלנו

Tech Tracker

Tech Tracker

techtracker.io

Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...

Captain Data

Captain Data

captaindata.co

Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...

SaveMyLeads

SaveMyLeads

savemyleads.com

Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.

Trueleads

Trueleads

trueleads.com

Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

PersistIQ היא פלטפורמת מעורבות במכירות אשר הופכת חיפוש פוטנציאלי לאוטומטי, יצירת קשר בדוא"ל, שיחות, משימות ומכירה חברתית. אלפי צוותי מכירות משתמשים ב- PersistIQ כדי למצוא אימיילים של לקוחות פוטנציאליים, לשלוח מיילים מותאמים אישית, להפוך מעקבים לאוטומטיים ולהזמין פגישות נוספות. פלטפורמת ההסברה למכירו...

