אלטרנטיבות - SafetyCulture

Canva
canva.com
Canva היא פלטפורמת עיצוב גרפי המאפשרת למשתמשים ליצור גרפיקה של מדיה חברתית, מצגות, פוסטרים, מסמכים ותוכן ויזואלי אחר. המשתמשים יכולים לבחור מתוך תבניות מעוצבות רבות ומקצועיות, ולערוך את העיצובים ולהעלות תמונות משלהם באמצעות ממשק גרירה ושחרור. הפלטפורמה חופשית לשימוש ומציעה מנויים בתשלום כמו Canva Pr...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, לשעבר Google Data Studio, הוא כלי מקוון להמרת נתונים לדוחות אינפורמטיביים ולוחות מחוונים הניתנים להתאמה אישית, שהוצג על ידי Google ב-15 במרץ 2016 כחלק מחבילת Google Analytics 360 הארגונית. גלה את העוצמה של הנתונים שלך עם לוחות מחוונים אינטראקטיביים ודוחות יפים שנותנים השראה להחלטות ע...
Kittl
kittl.com
האיץ את זרימות העבודה שלך עם כלי העיצוב המופעלים על ידי AI של Kittl וקבל גישה מיידית להמון איורים, גופנים, תמונות, אייקונים ומרקמים מרהיבים.
Genially
genial.ly
צור מצגות, אינפוגרפיקות ותוכן מדהים אחר בעצמך או עם הצוות שלך.
Flourish
flourish.studio
הדמיית נתונים וסיפור סיפורים יפים וקלים
Grow
grow.com
תוכנת בינה עסקית המשחררת את התובנות הנחוצות לך נואשות כדי לתדלק צמיחה ולשנות את העסק שלך.
Visme
visme.co
צור מצגות מקצועיות, אינפוגרפיקה אינטראקטיבית, עיצוב יפהפה וסרטונים מרתקים, הכל במקום אחד. התחל להשתמש ב-Visme עוד היום.
Infogram
infogram.com
אינפורמוגרפיה היא יצרנית אינפוגרפיקה ותרשימים קלה לשימוש. צור ושתף אינפוגרפיקות יפהפיות, דוחות מקוונים ומפות אינטראקטיביות. צור משלך כאן.
Rose AI
rose.ai
מחקר מהר יותר עם רוז. חסל שעות מבוזבזות באיתור, ניקוי, הדמיה והפיכת נתונים באמצעות הכוח של AI.
Venngage
venngage.com
הצטרפו ליותר מ-5 מיליון אנשי מקצוע הרואים ב-Venngage את יצרנית האינפוגרפיקה המועדפת. בחר מתוך 10000+ תבניות מקצועיות המיועדות לעסקים.
Databox
databox.com
פלטפורמת Business Analytics שנבנתה כדי לעזור לך להבין מה קורה עם העסק שלך. KPI משירותי ענן, גיליונות אלקטרוניים, מסד נתונים במקום אחד.
Grist
getgrist.com
לעולם מגיע כלי טוב יותר מאשר גיליונות אלקטרוניים. שלב את הגמישות של גיליון אלקטרוני עם החוסן של מסד נתונים כדי לארגן את הנתונים שלך, בדרך שלך.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
חיפוש ארגוני, צפייה ואבטחה עבור הענן. מצא מידע במהירות ובקלות, השג תובנות והגן על ההשקעה שלך בטכנולוגיה, בין אם אתה פועל על Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure או Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
עם Cluvio אתה יכול להריץ שאילתות SQL נגד מסד הנתונים שלך ולחזות את התוצאות כמרכזי מחוונים אינטראקטיביים יפים שניתן לשתף בקלות עם הצוות שלך. Cluvio תומך בכל מסדי הנתונים העיקריים של SQL כמו Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Cloud Plat...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
פתח תובנות בנתונים שלך עם תוכנת ניתוח הנתונים האיכותית הטובה ביותר. NVivo עוזרת לך לגלות יותר מהנתונים האיכותיים והמעורבים שלך. חשפו תובנות עשירות יותר והפקו ממצאים בעלי ניסוח ברור וניתן להגנה המגובים בראיות קפדניות.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
צור בקלות לוחות מחוונים הניתנים לשיתוף שהופכים את הנתונים העסקיים, המדדים וה-KPI העיקריים ברורים וקלים להבנה.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
קידום אתרים, PPC, חברתי, דואר אלקטרוני, סקירה ומעקב אחר שיחות
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph הוא כלי הדיווח החזותי ביותר לניתוח שיווק ודיווח במדיה חברתית. התחל ניסיון חינם עכשיו! אין צורך ב-CC.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת יישומי בינה עסקית מבוססת ענן בשירות עצמי שבסיסה בלוס אנג'לס, קליפורניה. החברה ידועה ביצירת אפליקציית לוח המחוונים העסקי, שנועדה לנתח, לשנות ולדווח נתונים ממקורות משולבים שונים של בינה עסקית. זוהי אפליקציית freemium למעקב ולנטר את כל המדדים העסקיים במקום אחד. בעוד ששווקי הלי...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin הוא בונה כלים פנימי ללא קוד. ממשק הגרירה והשחרור הפשוט מאפשר לכל אחד ליצור את הכלים הדרושים לו לניהול פעולות יומיומיות, כמו מעקב אחר הזמנות, פתרון בעיות ומעקב אחר תשלומים.
Reportei
reportei.com
צור דוחות ודשבורדים של מדיה חברתית ושיווק דיגיטלי ב-3 שניות בלבד. ראה את כל האינדיקטורים העיקריים שלך מאינסטגרם, פייסבוק, מטא מודעות, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pi...
Reportz
reportz.io
כלי דיווח שנועד לחסוך לך זמן וכסף על משימות דיווח תקופתיות עמלניות באמצעות ניצול לוחות מחוונים אינטראקטיביים.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle היא חבילת ניתוח שיווק שנועדה להעצים מנהלי שיווק וסוכנויות שיווק. זה עוזר לחברות לדמיין נתוני ניתוח שיווקיים מורכבים ולקבל החלטות מושכלות מונחות נתונים. הסוויטה מציעה סט של תכונות עבור מדיה חברתית וניתוח פרסומות שמקלים על חיי היום יום של משווקים. הנה האופן שבו לקוחות Vaizle משתמשים בכלי כדי לה...
DashThis
dashthis.com
הדרך הפשוטה להפוך את דוחות השיווק שלך לאוטומטיים! קבל דוחות שיווק אוטומטי, ניתוח, SEM ו-SEO יפים תוך שניות. התחל ניסיון חינם ותראה!
Plecto
plecto.com
שיפור הביצועים של הצוות שלך מתחיל כאן. Plecto היא פלטפורמת הביצועים העסקיים המלאה היחידה המשלבת הדמיית KPI בזמן אמת, gamification וכלי אימון בפתרון אחד ורב עוצמה.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
סקירה כללית של תרשים קו זמן ודוגמאות. תכנון ותזמון יעיל של פרויקטים עם לוחות זמנים מרשימים בכמה קליקים בלבד. צור תרשימים באיכות גבוהה, אינפוגרפיקה והדמיות עסקיות בחינם תוך שניות. צור קווי זמן, תרשימים, מפות עבור מצגות, מסמכים או האינטרנט.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
שינוי נתונים, דיווח ושיתוף פעולה המניעים יעילות, פעולה ואחריות.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL היא ההתפתחות של עורכי SQL מדור קודם כמו DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. אנו מספקים עורך SQL יפהפה ומודרני לצוותים ממוקדי נתונים המעוניינים לחסוך זמן, לשפר את דיוק הנתונים, להכניס עובדים חדשים מהר יותר ולספק תובנות לעסק במהירות. עם PopSQL, משתמשים יכולים להבין בקלות את מודל הנתונים שלהם, לכתוב SQL...
Discern
discern.io
חברות B2B ממנפות רבות מאותן פלטפורמות טכנולוגיות ורוצות לעקוב אחר אותם מדדים... אז מדוע מבנים של בינה עסקית מותאמים לחלוטין? זה מתורגם למיליוני דולרים שמתבזבזים על כלי עבודה נוספים ומספר עובדים ומספר חודשים או שנים של עיצוב פלטפורמה. Discern הוא בינה עסקית קלה. התצורה שלנו מחוץ לקופסה מאפשרת ללקוחות...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (לשעבר Cumul.io) היא פלטפורמת ניתוח משובצת, שנבנתה במיוחד עבור חברות SaaS. זה מחייה נתונים מורכבים עם לוחות מחוונים יפים וקלים לשימוש, המוטמעים בצורה חלקה בכל SaaS או פלטפורמת אינטרנט. עם Luzmo, צוותי מוצר יכולים להוסיף תובנות משפיעות למוצר ה-SaaS שלהם תוך ימים, לא חודשים. ולקחת את משתמשי המוצ...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine היא תוכנת בינה עסקית הכל-באחד המאפשרת לכולם לחקור, להמחיש, לנטר ולשתף את הנתונים שלהם כמו שלא היה מעולם!
Explo
explo.co
Explo מספקת לוח מחוונים מוטבע ופתרון דיווח רב עוצמה. שתף בצורה מאובטחת ניתוחי מוצרים הניתנים להתאמה אישית, דוחות פרויקטים ו-KPI עם כל אחד מהלקוחות שלך, הכל תוך התאמה חלקה לעיצוב המוצר שלך. תן למשתמשים שלך את הכוח לחקור את הנתונים שלהם על ידי עריכת לוחות מחוונים ובניית דוחות נתונים משלהם בשירות עצמי.