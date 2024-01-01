Rizer Social
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: rizersocial.io
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Rizer Social ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.
קטגוריות:
אתר: rizersocial.io
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Rizer Social, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.