The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.

rizersocial.io

