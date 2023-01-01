אלטרנטיבות - Ringba

WebCatalog

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (שם חוקי Vonage Holdings Corp.) היא ספקית תקשורת ענן עסקית אמריקאית בבעלות ציבורית. החברה, שבסיסה בעיר הולדל, ניו ג'רזי, נוסדה בשנת 2001 כספקית של שירותי טלקומוניקציה למגורים המבוססים על פרוטוקול קול על גבי אינטרנט (VoIP). נכון לשנת 2020, Vonage דיווחה על הכנסות מאוחדות של 1.25 מיליארד דולר....

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

הגדר פלטפורמת שיחות רבת עוצמה המשולבת ב-CRM שלך, נגישה במחשבים ובסמארטפונים וקבל מספרים ברחבי העולם.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

הגדל את העסק שלך עם מספרי טלפון וירטואליים, IVR, שידור קולי, שירותי הודעות טקסט המוניים וחיוג חשמלי. נסה את CallFire בחינם!

Truly

Truly

truly.co

הכירו את מערכת הטלפון המדורגת מס' 1 עבור צוותי מכירות שעוקבים אחר, מנתחים ומדריכים את שיחות הלקוחות שלהם.

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

הוכח החזר ROI. הגדל את ההמרות. הגדל הכנסות. עקוב ומייחס כל הפניה מקוונת ולא מקוונת לאיזה מסע פרסום בדיוק מניע אותו.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa היא תוכנת מעקב ברמה ארגונית לשיווק ביצועים, שותפים ושותפים. ה-Phonexa Suite היא הטכנולוגיה הבסיסית שעוברת את מחזור חיי ההובלה והשיחות של הצרכן, ועוזרת לצוותי שיווק ביצועים להוביל את החזר ה-ROI עבור מותגים על פני ערוצים שותפים, שותפים וערוצים בתשלום. Phonexa נותנת עדיפות לשיווק מבוסס תוצאות ע...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. היא חברה ציבורית מסיאטל, שנוסדה ב-2003, עם יותר מ-300 עובדים. Marchex היא חברת שיחות B2B וניתוח שיחות. היא מתמחה בשימוש בבינה מלאכותית ולמידת מכונה לניתוח נתוני שיחות בין עסקים ולקוחות. Marchex מספקת לעסקים "תובנות הניתנות לפעולה" כדי לשפר את חוויות הלקוחות בטלפון, ב-SMS, בהודעות ובצ'א...

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

תוכנת מדידת השיחות הקניינית של Telmetrics (פלטפורמת ניתוח שיחות) בנויה לפי תקני IEEE ו-RFC וכוללת מספר מרכזי נתונים הבנויים על זמינות בדרגת Telco וארכיטקטורה סובלנית לתקלות המגובה בתהליכי התאוששות מאסון אוטומטיים לחלוטין.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape היא תוכנת אוטומציית מכירות ושיווק ייעודית שמגיעה עם תכונות מובנות מראש שניתן להגדיר עבור כל עסק. הממשק הקל לשימוש מעצים את הצוותים שלך ומאחד את כל ההיבטים של העסק שלך בפלטפורמת בינה מלאכותית אחת. Shape Software מספקת מרחב שיתופי לצוותים שלך להישאר מיושרים ויעילים בכל מה שהם עושים, בין אם זה יי...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

מעקב אחר לידים עבור סוכנויות שיווק ולקוחות התוכנה היחידה למעקב ודיווח לידים שאמון על אנשי מקצוע מובילים ב-PPC ו-SEO כדי להגדיל ערך עבור לקוחות.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.

Hot Prospector

Hot Prospector

hotprospector.com

Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza היא הפלטפורמה הראשונה למעקב אחר שיחות ואופטימיזציה של שיחות. כדי לענות על הדרישה ההולכת וגוברת למודיעין מאינטראקציות טלפוניות, אנו משלבים מעקב שיחות מסורתי עם ניתוח רב עוצמה של שיחות טלפון. Convirza משתמשת בטכנולוגיית זיהוי דיבור ובאלגוריתמים מתוחכמים כדי לאמוד את איכות הפניות, למדוד המרות ...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken מספקת לך הצגה של ביצועים של נציגי המכירות שלך בשיחות, כך שתוכל לשפר את מעורבות הלקוחות ולסגור עסקאות נוספות.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

התחבר כדי לגשת לפלטפורמת תשלום לפי שיחה של Invoca. מפרסמים יוצרים קמפיינים מבוססי שיחות ובעלי אתרים מרוויחים יותר עמלות על העברת שיחות.

