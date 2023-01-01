אלטרנטיבות - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (שם חוקי Vonage Holdings Corp.) היא ספקית תקשורת ענן עסקית אמריקאית בבעלות ציבורית. החברה, שבסיסה בעיר הולדל, ניו ג'רזי, נוסדה בשנת 2001 כספקית של שירותי טלקומוניקציה למגורים המבוססים על פרוטוקול קול על גבי אינטרנט (VoIP). נכון לשנת 2020, Vonage דיווחה על הכנסות מאוחדות של 1.25 מיליארד דולר....
Ringover
ringover.com
הגדר פלטפורמת שיחות רבת עוצמה המשולבת ב-CRM שלך, נגישה במחשבים ובסמארטפונים וקבל מספרים ברחבי העולם.
CallFire
callfire.com
הגדל את העסק שלך עם מספרי טלפון וירטואליים, IVR, שידור קולי, שירותי הודעות טקסט המוניים וחיוג חשמלי. נסה את CallFire בחינם!
Truly
truly.co
הכירו את מערכת הטלפון המדורגת מס' 1 עבור צוותי מכירות שעוקבים אחר, מנתחים ומדריכים את שיחות הלקוחות שלהם.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
הוכח החזר ROI. הגדל את ההמרות. הגדל הכנסות. עקוב ומייחס כל הפניה מקוונת ולא מקוונת לאיזה מסע פרסום בדיוק מניע אותו.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa היא תוכנת מעקב ברמה ארגונית לשיווק ביצועים, שותפים ושותפים. ה-Phonexa Suite היא הטכנולוגיה הבסיסית שעוברת את מחזור חיי ההובלה והשיחות של הצרכן, ועוזרת לצוותי שיווק ביצועים להוביל את החזר ה-ROI עבור מותגים על פני ערוצים שותפים, שותפים וערוצים בתשלום. Phonexa נותנת עדיפות לשיווק מבוסס תוצאות ע...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. היא חברה ציבורית מסיאטל, שנוסדה ב-2003, עם יותר מ-300 עובדים. Marchex היא חברת שיחות B2B וניתוח שיחות. היא מתמחה בשימוש בבינה מלאכותית ולמידת מכונה לניתוח נתוני שיחות בין עסקים ולקוחות. Marchex מספקת לעסקים "תובנות הניתנות לפעולה" כדי לשפר את חוויות הלקוחות בטלפון, ב-SMS, בהודעות ובצ'א...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
תוכנת מדידת השיחות הקניינית של Telmetrics (פלטפורמת ניתוח שיחות) בנויה לפי תקני IEEE ו-RFC וכוללת מספר מרכזי נתונים הבנויים על זמינות בדרגת Telco וארכיטקטורה סובלנית לתקלות המגובה בתהליכי התאוששות מאסון אוטומטיים לחלוטין.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape היא תוכנת אוטומציית מכירות ושיווק ייעודית שמגיעה עם תכונות מובנות מראש שניתן להגדיר עבור כל עסק. הממשק הקל לשימוש מעצים את הצוותים שלך ומאחד את כל ההיבטים של העסק שלך בפלטפורמת בינה מלאכותית אחת. Shape Software מספקת מרחב שיתופי לצוותים שלך להישאר מיושרים ויעילים בכל מה שהם עושים, בין אם זה יי...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
מעקב אחר לידים עבור סוכנויות שיווק ולקוחות התוכנה היחידה למעקב ודיווח לידים שאמון על אנשי מקצוע מובילים ב-PPC ו-SEO כדי להגדיל ערך עבור לקוחות.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza היא הפלטפורמה הראשונה למעקב אחר שיחות ואופטימיזציה של שיחות. כדי לענות על הדרישה ההולכת וגוברת למודיעין מאינטראקציות טלפוניות, אנו משלבים מעקב שיחות מסורתי עם ניתוח רב עוצמה של שיחות טלפון. Convirza משתמשת בטכנולוגיית זיהוי דיבור ובאלגוריתמים מתוחכמים כדי לאמוד את איכות הפניות, למדוד המרות ...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken מספקת לך הצגה של ביצועים של נציגי המכירות שלך בשיחות, כך שתוכל לשפר את מעורבות הלקוחות ולסגור עסקאות נוספות.
Invoca
invoca.com
התחבר כדי לגשת לפלטפורמת תשלום לפי שיחה של Invoca. מפרסמים יוצרים קמפיינים מבוססי שיחות ובעלי אתרים מרוויחים יותר עמלות על העברת שיחות.