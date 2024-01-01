Reactful
אתר: reactful.com
Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It delivers the right content to the right contact at the right time at scale.
