Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopter.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת הגרלות

אלטרנטיבות

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

