אלטרנטיבות - Quadient

Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
הפעל את כל העסק שלך עם חבילת הכלים המקוונים לפרודוקטיביות ויישומי SaaS של Zoho. למעלה מ-50 מיליון משתמשים סומכים עלינו ברחבי העולם. נסה את תוכנית Forever Free שלנו!
Miro
miro.com
Miro היא פלטפורמת הלוח המקוונת המאפשרת לצוותים מבוזרים לעבוד יחד ביעילות, מסיעור מוחות עם פתקים דיגיטליים ועד לתכנון וניהול זרימות עבודה זריזות.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus היא פלטפורמת CX מאוחדת המעצימה את צוותי המכירות, השיווק והתמיכה שלך לעבוד כאחד, על ממשק אחד.
TheyDo
theydo.io
חשיבה עיצובית דיגיטלית לפתרון בעיות ממוקדת בלקוח. שנה את העסק שלך כדי לייצר חידושים פורצי דרך, תוך שימוש בשיטה מוכחת בקנה מידה.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat היא פלטפורמה יפה, גמישה ועוצמתית להצלחת לקוחות. לקוח 360, ציוני בריאות, ספרי משחק, פורטלי לקוחות ועוד.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap היא חברה מבוססת SaaS לניהול מחזור החיים של לקוחות ושיווק סלולרי שבסיסה במאונטיין וויו, קליפורניה. נוסדה במאי 2013, היא מספקת מוצרי ניתוח אפליקציות לנייד ומעורבות משתמשים ליותר מ-8,000, כולל Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow ו-DealsPlus. החברה נתמכת על ידי Sequoia Cap...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage הוא פתרון מלא המורכב מניתוח לקוחות רב עוצמה, מעורבות אוטומטית בין ערוצים והתאמה אישית מונעת בינה מלאכותית.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
שפר את ההכנסות, ההמרה והמעורבות עם הפלטפורמה המלאה ביותר בעולם לניתוח חוויה דיגיטלית.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero היא תוכנת הצלחה של לקוחות שעוזרת לעסקים להבין את השימוש במוצר של הלקוחות שלהם, להעריך את בריאותם, ונותנת לעסק את האמצעים לנהל ולהפוך את חווית הלקוח לאוטומטית.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות שעוזרת לך לרכז את נתוני הלקוחות, לקבל תצוגה ברורה של בריאות הלקוח ולהרחיב חוויות שמניעות שימור וצמיחה.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia היא חברת תוכנה כשירות שנוסדה על ידי דריס Buytaert וג'יי בטסון כדי לספק מוצרים, שירותים ותמיכה טכנית לארגונים עבור פלטפורמת ניהול התוכן האינטרנטי בקוד פתוח Drupal.
Totango
totango.com
Totango היא תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות המסייעת לארגונים להגדיל את ההכנסות, להפחית את הנטישה תוך התמקדות במסע הלקוחות של SaaS. חווה את טוטנגו בחינם.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento היא פלטפורמת אוטומציה רבת עוצמה להעברת הודעות שנוצרה עבור עסקים מקוונים - הכוללת אוטומציה עוצמתית של דואר אלקטרוני ו-SMS.
Act-On
act-on.com
פלטפורמת אוטומציה שיווקית המתמחה בשיווק B2B, B2C ואימייל שנבנתה כדי לענות על הצרכים האמיתיים של עסקים מודרניים.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage היא מערכת הפעלה מלאה של Retention המפשטת את מעורבות הלקוחות עבור יותר מ-800 מותגים ברחבי העולם. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת לעסקים לבנות קשרים מותאמים אישית ומשמעותיים עם המשתמשים שלהם בערוצים דיגיטליים שונים. עם חבילת הכלים והפתרונות המקיפה שלה, WebEngage מעצימה לעסקים להבין, לעסוק ולשמר לקוחות ביעי...
Knotch
knotch.com
פלטפורמת ה-Content Intelligence של Knotch חושפת איזה תוכן עובד ומדוע, כך שתוכל להקדיש פחות זמן בניחושים ויותר זמן לפעול. מהימן על ידי צוותי שיווק מבוססי נתונים
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
פלטפורמת Customer Engagement & Experience של Netcore Cloud (שנודעה בעבר בשם Netcore Smartech) היא פלטפורמת צמיחה אחת המאפשרת למשווקים, צמיחה ומנהלי מוצר להניע שיחות עוצמתיות עם לקוחות על פני מספר נקודות מגע. מגובה בכוח של AI/ML, Netcore Cloud מאפשר למותגי אתרים ואפליקציות לנייד לתדלק את הצמיחה בכל ה...
cux.io
cux.io
אנו מתרגמים את חוויות המבקרים שלך למספרים, מזהים את דפוסי ההתנהגות שלהם לאורך כל המסע של הלקוח ומספקים תובנות מיידיות שניתן לפעול. אין יותר ספאם נתונים
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
עם פלטפורמה מקצה לקצה וחבילה מקיפה של מוצרי אנליטיקה, ChannelMix מספקת למותגים וסוכנויות מובילות דרך ברורה למדידה ולהגדלת החזר ה-ROI השיווקי. ChannelMix היא פורצת דרך במדידה שיווקית מוכנה לעתיד עם מעקב אחר ניתוח צד ראשון ומודלים של נתונים המספקים תובנות מדויקות יותר, בנות קיימא ומשפיעות יותר על העסק...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות חדשנית המתמחה בהפעלת מבקרים, מעורבות לקוחות וחבילת Aanalytics המתקדמת ביותר. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת למותגי B2C לבצע אוטומציה, להתאים אישית ולנהל באופן מלא את מחזור חיי הלקוחות שלהם, תוך יישום החזון השאפתני ביותר ומניע צמיחה. עם מחויבות להטמעה מהירה (חי תוך 45 ימים!) ול...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon הוא פתרון התאמה אישית ותזמור מבוסס-חשבון - פלטפורמת תזמור מסע מבוסס-מטרות היא המרכז העיקרי המשמש להבנת מסע הלקוח ולספק חוויות מותאמות אישית בקנה מידה, המעודד את המבקרים להמשיך לעסוק באתר האינטרנט שלך - מה שמביא לשיפור בביצועים העסקיים . האץ את הצינור ואת ההכנסות שלך עם התאמה אישית מבוססת י...
Prelay
prelay.com
פלטפורמת המכירות הצוותית של Prelay עוזרת לחברות לפשט את העסקאות המורכבות שלהן ולמקסם את המשאבים הפנימיים היקרים ביותר שלהן כדי להגדיל את ההכנסות מהר יותר כצוות. יותר מדי צוותי הכנסה מאפשרים לקובצי CRM סטטיים ולכלים מדור קודם לדכא את פוטנציאל המכירה שלהם. ללא פתרון ייעודי לניהול עסקאות מורכבות, בעלי ...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
הפוך כל דולר שיווקי לספור - נצל את הנתונים שלך עם מדידות המופעלות על ידי AI כדי לקבל החלטות שיווקיות אופטימליות. לא נדרש מנתחי נתונים או מדענים. הפלטפורמה של Lifesight מאפשרת למשווקים מודרניים להשיג תוצאות טובות יותר על ידי לקיחת בעלות על נתוני לקוחות, הפחתת אובדן מזהים, הפעלת חוויות ערוץ בבעלות אי...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ניתוח אתרים ומוצר נעשה נכון - סוף סוף! המעקב Spotless™ של Usermaven לוכד את כל האירועים באופן אוטומטי, מסיר את התלות במפתחים והופך אותו לכלי הניתוח הקל ביותר עבור משווקים ואנשי מוצר.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
בנו משפך המרות טוב יותר עם חוויות מותאמות אישית לכל מבקר
Ortto
ortto.com
הבן את הלקוחות שלך והשיק אסטרטגיית ספקטרום מלא מונעת נתונים עם פלטפורמת ה-CRM, הדואר האלקטרוני והשיווק של Ortto.